Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Young Colney Heath side not outclassed as they give Hemel Hempstead Town a run for their money

PUBLISHED: 16:10 07 November 2018

Harry Shepherd was Colney Heath's scorer against Hemel Hempstead Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harry Shepherd was Colney Heath's scorer against Hemel Hempstead Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A young Colney Heath side gave a fine account of themselves as they exited the Herts Senior Cup with a 2-1 defeat at Hemel Hempstead Town.

And such was the battling performance of the young Magpies that the Vanarama National League South side were hanging on at the end.

The Tudors had raced into a 2-0 lead before the half-hour mark, Magloine Muyembe firing home from a Sydney Ible cross for the first and Matteo Mendy pouncing for number two.

But the youngsters rallied and a surge forward from Joe Newton allowed Harry Shepherd to blast the ball home and give Colney hope.

The second half saw Danny Fitzgerald crash a shot into the side netting, the second time he had done that in the game, and then a Will Bisney header flew across goal and wide.

Their final chance saw a long throw from Harvey Scott flicked on by Andy Sears-Black but then put over the bar by Sam Doolan.

They are back in SSML action on Saturday when they go to high-flying Tring Athletic.

More news stories

Breaking News Long delays on M1 in St Albans area after two-car crash

6 minutes ago Nina Morgan
Motorists are warned of delays on the M1 in the St Albans area following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is warning of more than five miles of congestion on the M1 in Hertfordshire following a two-car accident on the M1 this afternoon.

St Albans City Hospital charity asking for Christmas gift donations

15:26 Laura Bill
Raise: St Albans is asking people to donate Christmas presents to elderly City Hospital patients.

A charity is appealing to the public to help St Albans City Hospital patients to smile this Christmas.

Benefit caps hit dozens of families in St Albans

12:28 Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
Dozens of St Albans families have had their benefits capped.

Benefit caps have been imposed on dozens of families in St Albans over the last year, new figures show.

Services for Remembrance Sunday in Redbourn announced

12:10 Fraser Whieldon
Redbourn War Memorial.

The times for Remembrance Sunday services in Redbourn have been announced.

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide