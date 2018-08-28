‘We was robbed’: Colney Heath left beaten as Tring Athletic score late winner

Colney Heath's Danny Fitzgerald. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Colney Heath were left feeling robbed after a battling and well-deserved point was snatched from their grasp by a last-minute goal.

The Magpies had given as good as they got from Tring Athletic but with the clock showing 90 minutes, Elliott Goward hit a low shot into the bottom corner to give the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders a 1-0 win.

The performance should give Colney plenty of confidence that they can mix it with the very best in the league.

A Harry Shepherd lob that landed on the roof of the net and a Reece Cameron strike that just flew over were their best chances in the first half and after the break Sam Doolan, Danny Fitzgerald, Josh Humbert and Jack Woods were all denied by good saves from Pat Sinfield in the Tring goal.

Charlie May had also been called into action at the other end and a draw looked a fair result until the late drama.