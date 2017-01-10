Three and easy for Clements as London Colney hit Welwyn Garden City for six

Dave Parkinson celebrates scoring against his former club for London Colney. Picture: STEVE BETTS Archant

Jon Clements smashed a hat-trick as London Colney bounced back from a disappointing start to 2017 by hitting Welwyn Garden City for six.

Shaun Murphy challenges Ash Kersey in the air. Picture: STEVE BETTS Emmanuel Melford-Rowe makes a break down the wing. Picture: STEVE BETTS Dave Parkinson celebrates scoring against his former club for London Colney. Picture: STEVE BETTS Ash Kersey makes a clearing header from a London Colney attack. Picture: STEVE BETTS Jon Clements takes the ball into the WGC box. Picture: STEVE BETTS Greg Shaw is denied by a good WGC tackle. Picture: STEVE BETTS Welwyn Garden City manager Adam Fisher barks out the instructions. Picture: STEVE BETTS











Clements made it 12 in the last seven, and 22 for the season, as the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders won 6-2 at Cotlandswick.

Dave Parkinson, Spencer Clarke-Mardel and Jay Caines, with his first for the club, got the others.

It was another high-scoring game for the Blueboys and made up for the disappointment of a 4-3 loss to Leverstock Green on Bank Holiday Monday.

And they looked determined to put things right form the start.

They raced into a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes.

Clements got the first two, his opening goal coming inside the second minute with a low drive.

His second saw him head beyond Jack Metcalfe from a Clarke-Mardel cross and Parkinson, on his way to the man-of-the-match award against his old club, made it three with a wonderful solo goal.

It nearly became 4-0 when Jack Woods crashed a drive inches past the post.

But that seemed to wake Welwyn from their slumbers and Yasin Boodhoo and Luke Robins benefitted from two Josh Bronti crosses to narrow the gap to one.

Both teams went close in the second half before Colney were given a great chance to restore a two-goal lead.

However, the normally reliable Greg Shaw saw his penalty well-saved by Metcalfe diving to his left.

It looked like it would prove costly when Ash Kersey tucked a rebound away following a good save by Tom Gowans.

Fortunately for the Blueboys the linesman’s flag prevented a WGC equaliser.

London Colney survived a nervy 15 minutes before finally putting the game to bed with three goals inside the final 20 minutes.

Parkinson supplied the first, crossing for Clarke-Mardel and Clements grabbed his hat-trick rounding Metcalfe.

The final nail was driven in by Caines with a curling effort, just minutes after coming off the bench.

London Colney travel to Stotfold tonight (Tuesday) to face Baldock Town in a League Challenge Trophy tie.

Their next SSML game comes at Sun Sports on Saturday.