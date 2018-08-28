Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colney Heath exit FA Vase after bad tempered night at Histon sees three men sent off

PUBLISHED: 21:52 16 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:52 16 October 2018

Josh Humbert was one of three men to be sent off for Colney Heath against Histon in the FA Vase replay. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Josh Humbert was one of three men to be sent off for Colney Heath against Histon in the FA Vase replay. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Colney Heath ended their FA Vase replay with Histon with just eight men as they lost 2-0 in a bad-tempered encounter at Bridge Road.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Recreation Ground had seen both Max York and Joe Sutton sent-off for Histon.

But after 35 minutes of this game it was Jack Woods who was seeing red and he was followed back into the changing rooms 20 minutes into the second half by Dan Power.

The third dismissal came nine minutes from time when Josh Humbert walked.

Maybe it was a hangover from Saturday but the match itself was a niggly affair with shouts and screams every time there was a challenge and it was notable for the modern plague of players surrounding the referee at every opportunity.

And such was the nature of the contest, there wasn’t much football to view on a mild evening.

Woods’ game ended when the referee judged an aerial challenge had seen him use the elbow.

It seemed like a typically tough challenge with both players going in strong, Woods himself came away with a bang on the nose, but the referee had little doubt that a red was required.

By that point though Colney Heath were 2-0 down as goals from Dan Brown and Danny Gould capped a comfortable first-half for Histon.

The Magpies struggled to deal with balls into the box and it was that method of delivery that brought the goals.

The first was a long throw in by York that got a flick on with Brown able to turn it beyond Charlie May with ease.

The second saw Evan Kay get down the left and when he stuck a low ball in, Gould nipped ahead of Callum Dudrenec and flicked the ball into the corner with May again stranded.

It was nothing more than Histon deserved and York and Gould again could have added to the advantage before the break.

Heath just never got to grips with the game and to compound their miserable first half they had to make a substitution when Charlie Hunter picked up a knock.

The second half started better though.

And for 20 minutes they looked like they may get a way back into the game with far more attacking intent being shown.

Power though then talked his way into the referee’s bad books who after a heated exchange produced the red card again.

To their credit the nine men did cause one or two problems but when Humbert lunged in recklessly, any resistance ended.

From there both sides merely went through the motions until the final whistle sounded, ending a night that Colney Heath will want to forget in a hurry.

Colney Heath: May, Lewis (Power 46), Dudrenec, Murphy, Doolan, Fitzgerald (Sears-Black 70), Woods, Hunter (Newton 43), Clarke-Mardel, Shaw, Humbert.

Subs (not used): Hill, Shepherd.

Booked: Clarke-Mardel 50

Sent off: Woods 35, Power 65, Humbert 81

Histon: Roach, Ballester, Ruddy (Sutton 65), Smith (Jenkins 84), York, Weinmann, Gould, Green, Brown, Key (Swinton 69), McDonald.

Sub (not used): Chivers.

Goals: Brown 13, Gould 26

Booked: Key 47

HT: Histon 2 Colney Heath 0

Referee: Chris Reeson (Lincolnshire)

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Opportunity to quiz experts on St Albans River Ver project at meeting

19:00 Franki Berry
The River Ver running through Cottonmill Lane near Sopwell House. Picture: DANNY LOO

The community is invited to quiz project leaders about their plans for the River Ver.

Hatfield man charged with possessing a knife and drugs in St Albans

17:06 Franki Berry
A Hatfield man has been charged with possessing drugs and a knife in St Albans.

A Hatfield man has been charged with possessing cocaine, cannabis, and a knife in St Albans.

Another near-miss prompts further safety warnings about contentious St Albans level crossing

15:55 Franki Berry
Cottonmill Lane level crossing, St Albans,

A near-miss over a controversial St Albans level crossing has prompted further safety warnings from train operators.

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

14:39 Franki Berry
The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

A five-storey hotel on the former BHS site has been given the go-ahead despite being recommended for refusal.

Most read stories

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide