Colney Heath exit FA Vase after bad tempered night at Histon sees three men sent off

Josh Humbert was one of three men to be sent off for Colney Heath against Histon in the FA Vase replay. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Colney Heath ended their FA Vase replay with Histon with just eight men as they lost 2-0 in a bad-tempered encounter at Bridge Road.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Recreation Ground had seen both Max York and Joe Sutton sent-off for Histon.

But after 35 minutes of this game it was Jack Woods who was seeing red and he was followed back into the changing rooms 20 minutes into the second half by Dan Power.

The third dismissal came nine minutes from time when Josh Humbert walked.

Maybe it was a hangover from Saturday but the match itself was a niggly affair with shouts and screams every time there was a challenge and it was notable for the modern plague of players surrounding the referee at every opportunity.

And such was the nature of the contest, there wasn’t much football to view on a mild evening.

Woods’ game ended when the referee judged an aerial challenge had seen him use the elbow.

It seemed like a typically tough challenge with both players going in strong, Woods himself came away with a bang on the nose, but the referee had little doubt that a red was required.

By that point though Colney Heath were 2-0 down as goals from Dan Brown and Danny Gould capped a comfortable first-half for Histon.

The Magpies struggled to deal with balls into the box and it was that method of delivery that brought the goals.

The first was a long throw in by York that got a flick on with Brown able to turn it beyond Charlie May with ease.

The second saw Evan Kay get down the left and when he stuck a low ball in, Gould nipped ahead of Callum Dudrenec and flicked the ball into the corner with May again stranded.

It was nothing more than Histon deserved and York and Gould again could have added to the advantage before the break.

Heath just never got to grips with the game and to compound their miserable first half they had to make a substitution when Charlie Hunter picked up a knock.

The second half started better though.

And for 20 minutes they looked like they may get a way back into the game with far more attacking intent being shown.

Power though then talked his way into the referee’s bad books who after a heated exchange produced the red card again.

To their credit the nine men did cause one or two problems but when Humbert lunged in recklessly, any resistance ended.

From there both sides merely went through the motions until the final whistle sounded, ending a night that Colney Heath will want to forget in a hurry.

Colney Heath: May, Lewis (Power 46), Dudrenec, Murphy, Doolan, Fitzgerald (Sears-Black 70), Woods, Hunter (Newton 43), Clarke-Mardel, Shaw, Humbert.

Subs (not used): Hill, Shepherd.

Booked: Clarke-Mardel 50

Sent off: Woods 35, Power 65, Humbert 81

Histon: Roach, Ballester, Ruddy (Sutton 65), Smith (Jenkins 84), York, Weinmann, Gould, Green, Brown, Key (Swinton 69), McDonald.

Sub (not used): Chivers.

Goals: Brown 13, Gould 26

Booked: Key 47

HT: Histon 2 Colney Heath 0

Referee: Chris Reeson (Lincolnshire)