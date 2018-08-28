Advanced search

St Albans Ladies pegged back in six-goal thriller with Welwyn Pegasus Sapphires

PUBLISHED: 13:07 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:07 31 October 2018

St Albans Ladies Football Club, season 2018-2019.

A late equaliser saw St Albans Ladies grab a draw with Welwyn Pegasus Sapphires at the end of a breathless game of football.

Trailing 3-2 with three minutes to go Jess McNamara laid the ball wide for wing wizard Ellen Salter who promptly darted inside before rounding the keeper and rolling the ball into the unguarded net.

It was probably a fair result with the lead swinging first one way then the other.

Sophie Lawrence had opened the scoring for the Lady Saints, heading home a Kayla Johnson corner, and McNamara added a second shortly after Janiece Allen had drew Pegasus level.

And the Welwyn striker proved a thorn in the Saints’ side as she bagged another two goals to complete her hat-trick before half-time.

Johnson had numerous chances as the Saints looked for an equaliser but they had to wait a long time before breathing a sigh of relief.

The result leaves Welwyn top of the Beds & Herts Women’s Football League Division One while St Albans are down in fifth.

