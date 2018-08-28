SSML Premier Division: Colney Heath stay in the top five as Spencer Clarke-Mardel rescues point against Hadley

Spencer Clark-Mardel is Colney Heath's top scorer so far this season. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Colney Heath remained in the top five of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after a 1-1 draw at home to Hadley.

After a goal-less first period on Tuesday night, they fell behind early in the second half when an Alfie Bartram corner was finally bundled home by Sam Lyon.

But fortunately for the Magpies, they are just as adept from corners and it was their skipper, Spencer Clarke-Mardel, who nodded home Jack Woods’ set-piece.

There were chances for both teams before and after the burst of goals.

Callum Dudrenec hit the side netting in the first half and Hadley goalkeeper Ben Goode denied Woods and Danny Fitzgerald.

Charlie May was also called on to pushed a shot around the post before saving from Shaz Anwar.

The result means the Magpies have gone four league games without a win, something they will want to change for the visit of rivals London Colney on Saturday.