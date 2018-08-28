Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shock in Herts Ad Sunday League as Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys call it quits

PUBLISHED: 13:16 18 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:17 18 October 2018

NBOB won the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup in 2017.

NBOB won the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup in 2017.

Archant

One of the Herts Ad Sunday League’s oldest and most successful clubs have called time on their proud history.

Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys attack the Hilltop goal earlier this season.Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys attack the Hilltop goal earlier this season.

Premier Division outfit Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys (NBOB) have withdrawn from the league with immediate effect.

Club secretary Paul Johnson cited a lack of interest from players as the reason as the club struggled this season, sometime only turning out with nine men.

The Breakspear sides have had two spells in the league, joining in 1972 and winning 14 trophies in 15 years.

They rejoined 20 years later in 2007 and had another successful 11 years where they picked up 15 trophies.

They have been one of the most successful teams in the league over their combined 27 seasons, winning the Premier Division seven times, the Knockout Cup eight, Challenge Cup four and Intermediate Cup twice.

They also claimed the Reserve two times and Herts Junior Cup once.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Huge pile of waste found blocking road in St Albans fly-tipping hotspot

50 minutes ago Franki Berry
The most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

A large pile of wood, foliage, building waste, and rotten food has been fly-tipped onto a country road in St Albans.

Chiswell Green marks First World War centenary with life-size Tommy

12:25 Anne Suslak
The life-size Tommy at Greenwood Park in Chiswell Green. Picture: St Stephen Parish Council

A life-size Tommy has been installed in Chiswell Green to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Police tracking owners of suspected stolen sat navs recovered in Harpenden

10:11 Franki Berry
The sat navs were recovered on Station Road in Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Have you been the victim of a car theft in which a sat nav was stolen?

Artist trained in St Albans donates work to hospital

09:12 Franki Berry
Albany Wiseman with ward manager Shirley Padre and clinical nurse practitioner Aris Barrion

An artist trained in St Albans has donated his work to a hospital ward after treatment.

Most read stories

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide