Shock in Herts Ad Sunday League as Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys call it quits

NBOB won the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup in 2017. Archant

One of the Herts Ad Sunday League’s oldest and most successful clubs have called time on their proud history.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys attack the Hilltop goal earlier this season. Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys attack the Hilltop goal earlier this season.

Premier Division outfit Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys (NBOB) have withdrawn from the league with immediate effect.

Club secretary Paul Johnson cited a lack of interest from players as the reason as the club struggled this season, sometime only turning out with nine men.

The Breakspear sides have had two spells in the league, joining in 1972 and winning 14 trophies in 15 years.

They rejoined 20 years later in 2007 and had another successful 11 years where they picked up 15 trophies.

They have been one of the most successful teams in the league over their combined 27 seasons, winning the Premier Division seven times, the Knockout Cup eight, Challenge Cup four and Intermediate Cup twice.

They also claimed the Reserve two times and Herts Junior Cup once.