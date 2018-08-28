Seven-up for rejuvanted Harpenden Town as Potton United are put to the sword

Archie McClelland scored three of Harpenden Town's seven against Potton United. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A new-look Harpenden Town produced a stunning result to thrash fifth-placed Potton United 7-0 in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

It was the first win in the league since the beginning of September and only their third in total.

They were helped by a red card in the build-up to the first goal but regardless of the depleted numbers against them, this was Harpenden at their very best and the confidence the result will generate could be vital.

Archie McClelland led the way with three while 17-year-old debutants Jake Davis and Max Ashton also scored, the latter getting two.

Charlie Gould completed the success.

Manager Danny Plumb, who admitted this season has been his toughest ever start in his manager career, was naturally delighted.

He said: “We were a totally revitalised team but it has been a very tough and frustrating run so far.

“Hopefully this result will give us a lift and get us up the league. I am really, really pleased.

“Jake Davis scored on his debut and has fitted in straight away and Max Ashton came off the bench to score twice on his debut.

“He has the quality to be a solid striker at this level but there is a lot of hard work to be done.”

The opener came on 15 minutes and saw Potton defender Jordan Wright sent off for a handball on the line. He had only been on the pitch for a few minutes after replacing an injured James Sage, who started the season at St Albans City, early on.

McClelland had the subsequent spot-kick saved by Tyler Josephs but the striker coolly slotted the rebound into the corner of the net.

Five minutes later Davis had his goal, side-footing home a Jack Baker cross and it was 3-0 on 27 minutes, McClelland getting on the end of a weak back-pass.

Gould made it 4-0 with a superb strike with a lob from 35 yards that bounced in off the bar and McClelland completed his hat-trick before the half was done.

Ashton got the first of his brace within minutes of coming on in the second half with a shot from the edge of the box and he completed the rout with a header from a McClelland cross.

Harpenden are away at Leverstock Green tomorrow (Tuesday) before heading back to Rothamsted Park to face Biggleswade United on Saturday.