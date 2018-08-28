Advanced search

Sam Mardle resigns with ‘extremely heavy heart’ as manager of Colney Heath Ladies

PUBLISHED: 11:33 12 October 2018

Sam Mardle (back row, right) has left his post as manager of Colney Heath Ladies. Picture: Jim Whittamore

Sam Mardle (back row, right) has left his post as manager of Colney Heath Ladies. Picture: Jim Whittamore

Colney Heath Ladies are on the lookout for a new manager after Sam Mardle resigned from the role.

Sam Mardle (right) said he took the decision to resign from Colney Heath Ladies 'with an extremely heavy heart'.

Mardle, who was at the helm as the lady Magpies climbed the leagues, said he didn’t take the decision lightly and was admitted it was taken with “an extremely heavy heart”.

In a statement released on the club’s Twitter account, he said: “I feel that a new voice with new ideas is best suited to take this extremely-talented squad forward.

“I’m pleased with what we achieved together. A promotion and a cup final in my first season as manager and I’m proud to have been a small cog in the wheel that has allowed the club to reach their highest ever level in the Eastern Region Premier Division.”

He thanked the committee and the club as well as reserving special praise for his players, saying he felt “privileged to have worked with all of you”.

Early speculation has long-time supporter of the club Tony Kavanagh as favourite to take over.

