Resurgent Magpies win again at misty Sun Sports

Resurgent Colney Heath picked up a second win under new manager Ryan Thompson with a 3-1 success at Sun Sports.

The Magpies have won two and drawn one in the first four games of Thompson’s tenure and it was a powerful second-half performance here that helped them to the points.

The visitors offered a threat early on through the direct running of Lawrence Olorunfemi and Carl Osbourne, but the breakthrough didn’t arrive until three minutes after the half-time break.

Olorunfemi flicked a ball past the defender and, when he was tripped, James Ewington stepped up to covert the penalty.

Four minutes later it was 2-0.

Osbourne was upended after cutting inside and beating two challenges and a clever routine from the resulting set-piece saw Danny McCafferty fire low and hard past the home keeper.

Sun Sports gave themselves a lifeline six minutes from time when Jack Johnson scored.

But there was still time for a third and clinching Heath goal.

Substitute Adam Lawton picked up the ball and after riding a couple of challenges found himself one-on-one with the Sun goalkeeper.

From there he made it look easy as he sent the keeper the wrong way.

All in all it was a good performance from the Magpies, with strong showings from Liam Griffin, Jamie Eames and debutant Niall Lysaght, and it lifts them to 13th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Next up is the huge Colney derby on Tuesday, December 27 when they travel to Cotlandswick and table-toppers London Colney.