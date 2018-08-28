FA Vase: Replay needed for Colney Heath despite Histon finishing with nine men
PUBLISHED: 14:42 15 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 15 October 2018
Colney Heath and Histon will have to do it all over again after an action-packed FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground finished 1-1.
Histon ended the tie with nine men after having two sent off but it still needed a Colney goal three minutes into added time at the end of normal time to take the game into an extra 30 minutes.
Spencer Clarke-Mardel got the all-important equaliser, meeting a deep Dave Etheridge cross with a powerful header back across the goal from a tight angle.
By that point Histon were a man light, having lost captain Max York to a straight red card for bringing down Clarke-Mardel as he made his way towards goal.
However, despite the numerical disadvantage the Stutes still found themselves in front just before the hour.
Lee Smith got it, curling a free-kick over the wall, and they almost made it 2-0 shortly after but Dan Brown sent a shot over the top.
Colney had a couple of attempts saved by Sam Roach before getting back on terms and they had two good chances in first period of extra time.
The final action of the game saw Histon lose another man with a second booking coming the way of Joe Sutton.
But there wasn’t any more time for Colney to get a winner and the sides will reconvene tomorrow for their replay.