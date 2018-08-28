FA Vase: Replay needed for Colney Heath despite Histon finishing with nine men

Colney Heath V Histon - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Colney Heath and Histon will have to do it all over again after an action-packed FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground finished 1-1.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colney Heath V Histon - Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Histon ended the tie with nine men after having two sent off but it still needed a Colney goal three minutes into added time at the end of normal time to take the game into an extra 30 minutes.

Colney Heath V Histon - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Spencer Clarke-Mardel got the all-important equaliser, meeting a deep Dave Etheridge cross with a powerful header back across the goal from a tight angle.

Colney Heath V Histon - Jack Woods in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Jack Woods in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

By that point Histon were a man light, having lost captain Max York to a straight red card for bringing down Clarke-Mardel as he made his way towards goal.

Colney Heath V Histon - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

However, despite the numerical disadvantage the Stutes still found themselves in front just before the hour.

Colney Heath V Histon - Ryan Thompson (Manager Colney Heath). Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Ryan Thompson (Manager Colney Heath). Picture: Karyn Haddon

Lee Smith got it, curling a free-kick over the wall, and they almost made it 2-0 shortly after but Dan Brown sent a shot over the top.

Colney Heath V Histon - Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney had a couple of attempts saved by Sam Roach before getting back on terms and they had two good chances in first period of extra time.

Colney Heath V Histon - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Spencer Clarke-Mardel in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The final action of the game saw Histon lose another man with a second booking coming the way of Joe Sutton.

Colney Heath V Histon - Josh Humbert in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Histon - Josh Humbert in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But there wasn’t any more time for Colney to get a winner and the sides will reconvene tomorrow for their replay.