Red hot London Colney leave league rivals cold with Broxbourne win

Dave Parkinson goes round Graham Loki in the Broxbourne goal to make it 3-0. Picture: MARK LONG Archant

London Colney took full advantage of hosting the only Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division game to beat the weather by extending their lead at the top of the table with a 4-0 win over FC Broxbourne Borough.

Two goals each for Dave Parkinson and Jon Clements mean the Blueboys are now five points clear of Hertford Town in second and 10 clear of Cockfosters in third.

Despite conditions elsewhere on Saturday morning forcing postponements by the bucketload, by the time kick-off came round the Cotlandswick pitch was in perfect condition and the sun was out.

And Colney shone just as bright.

Broxbourne may have had the first attempt on goal, Chris Cutler clearing a Damien Thomas effort off the line, once Parkinson had opened the scoring there was only going to be one winner.

Tom Silford delivered the cross and Parkinson swept home his seventh of the campaign from six yards.

Parkinson and Clements are forming a great partnership together up front and they combined 10 minutes from half-time for number two.

Parkinson picked up the assist this time, sending Clements through and his shot was adjudged to have crossed the line despite the Broxbourne attempts to clear.

Clements had two more chances prior to the half-time whistle but the visiting keeper Graham Loki was equal to them both.

Colney’s top-scorer had the first chance of the second half too but again Loki was there.

Silford, Parkinson and Clements were all denied by the Broxbourne number one but Loki’s heroics wouldn’t last for ever and it was Parkinson who did the damage again.

He finished off a fine Colney move by motoring away from four defenders and leaving Loki sprawling on the floor with a dummy.

Ashley Morrissey nearly added another goal with a shot across the face of the goal while Greg Shaw lobbed one over Loki and inches wide.

The fourth did finally arrive though and it was Clements, getting his 16th goal in the last nine games across all competitions, who latched on to Shaw’s through-ball and powered home.

London Colney’s next match is at home to Oxhey Jets on Saturday.