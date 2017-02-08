Advanced search

More goals for on-fire London Colney in Berkhamsted win

06:45 08 February 2017

Greg Shaw scored twice as London Colney beat Berkhamsted. Picture: STEVE BETTS

London Colney put in another goal-laden performance to stay top of the SSML Premier Division.

The 5-1 win at Berkhamsted keeps the Blueboys five points clear of Hertford Town and 13 clear of Cockfosters in third.

They have now scored 114 goals in 42 games across all competitions this season, an average of 2.7 per game.

Greg Shaw scored twice in the first half, both from the penalty spot, while Jon Clements, Spencer Clarke-Mardel and Archie McClelland added further strikes in the second period.

Ed Canham replied for Berko.

The game switched from end to end from the start with neither side able to make a telling breakthrough.

All that changed on 24 minutes.

Ashley Morrissey, who was causing plenty of problems down the left wing, cut in towards goal before his progress was halted unfairly by a challenge from Max Farrelly.

Shaw sent Carl Tasker the wrong way for 1-0.

The Berkhamsted keeper made a superb save to tip a Shaw header over the top but from the resulting corner, the referee spotted a handball from Ashley Lewis.

Shaw repeated the trick by sending Tasker the wrong way again.

Clements had the first chance of the second half with a shot that whistled past the far post before a Danny Fitzgerald effort was hacked clear off the line, although to some it appeared to have gone in.

However, the third goal wasn’t long in coming and it was top-scorer Clements who got it with a low, drilled shot.

To their credit the hosts came back strongly and were rewarded when Canham swept home an Adam Mead corner.

But Colney were not deterred and soon restored their three-goal advantage with a wonderful curling effort from Clarke-Mardel.

And it soon became 5-1 when Clements squared for McClelland to round Tasker and roll the ball into the empty net.

The Blueboys are next in action on Saturday when they travel up the A1 to Stotfold.

Keywords: Archie McClelland Greg Shaw Jon Clements Spencer Clarke-Mardel Hertford Town

