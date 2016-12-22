Advanced search

Magpies crush Ipswich with five-star showing

06:40 22 December 2016

Holly Sheridan

Archant

Colney Heath Ladies finished 2016 in fine fettle – with a five-star showing over Ipswich Wanderers.

The 5-0 win at the Recreation Ground leaves Heath fourth in Division One of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League, just three points behind leaders Offley & Stopsley.

Holly Sheridan bagged two and there was one each for Lucy Hancock, Sophie Joseph and Christina Freestone.

It was Freestone that found the back of the net first after a good start from the Magpies.

Her quick reactions put her one-on-one with the Ipswich goalkeeper and she calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

Joseph got the second before half-time after a driving run from Sheridan took her into the box.

The Wanderers’ keeper had to stand firm, with a number of top quality saves, to keep the score at 2-0 by the break.

But Colney didn’t take their foot off the gas and continued their attacking form in the second half.

Freestone rattled the woodwork twice and Kirsty Feasy once as they continued to pour forward.

Eventually the third came, Sheridan meeting a rebound with her head, before Hancock nodded home a Molly Slade corner.

And the Magpies wrapped up the game with a fifth and Sheridan’s second.

They will resume their promising league campaign in 2017 with a home game against Stevenage Reserves first up on January 15.

