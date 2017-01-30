London Colney win gritty at home to Oxhey Jets

It is the sign of a good side that they can win gritty as well as pretty and London Colney’s 2-1 success at home to Oxhey Jets was anything but pretty.

Luke Jones had put the visitors haead before Greg Shaw hauled the Blueboys level with a first-half penalty.

Archie McClelland’s 25th of the season midway through the second period brought the three points and kept them five points clear of Hertford Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The Blueboys had received a boost prior to the kick-off with the return to Cotlandswick of former captain Danny Fitzgerald, who took up a place on the bench.

But that boost did not translate to the pitch as Colney started sluggishly and they found themselves a goal down in 10 minutes.

A corner was slung into the box for Jones to score via the underside of the crossbar.

Going a goal down woke London Colney up and they started to press forward with some urgency and they finally rewarded when they were awarded a penalty after McClelland was brought down inside after a dazzling run from the left wing.

Shaw smashed it straight down the middle to level the scores.

Tom Gowans did brilliantly to block a fierce low drive from Jones with his legs while Gregg Douglas headed just wide at the far post from a Jack Woods corner.

Jon Clements failed to score for the first time in seven matches but he went close early in the second half, hitting a low drive inches past the post.

The Blueboys were starting to play some good football by this point and they rewarded with a second goal when Clements chipped shot was driven home by McClelland.

He had the ball in the back of the net a minute later but this time was denied by the linesman’s flag.

Ashley Morrissey had a couple of efforts saved by Will Baker and both teams had shouts for a penalty as they match wound down.

London Colney’s next game is at hometo Biggleswade United tomorrow (Tuesday) before they travel to Berkhamsted on Saturday.

London Colney Reserves were away to Boreham Wood Reserves on Saturday in the Herts Intermediate Cup and they came away with a fine 1-0 win.

The only goal of the match was scored by Sam Robins.