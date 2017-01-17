London Colney Reserves gallop to victory over Ascot

Stef Geraldes picked up an assist as London Colney Reserves beat Ascot. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

London Colney Reserves remained top of the Suburban Football League Central Division with a 3-1 home victory over Ascot United.

Bobby Armstrong opened the scoring with a bullet header which flew into the back of the net following a fine free kick from Stef Geraldes.

Matt Drinkall tapped in the second before Johnny Armitt hit the third with an excellent volley.

Tring Athletic provide their next opposition on Wednesday, January 25, in the Suburban Challenge Trophy.

The first team meanwhile were due to travel to Sun Sports on Saturday but a frozen pitch put pay to their hopes of extending their lead in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

They will get back to action this Saturday when they face FC Broxbourne Borough at Cotlandswick.

It is the first of three successive home games with Oxhey Jets (January 28) and Biggleswade United (Jan 31) also coming to town.