Like they’ve never been away as Harpenden Town continue winning ways after a month lay-off

Charlie Gould scored in his final game for Harpenden Town before heading to New Zealand for a year. Picture: MELISSA PAGE Melissa Page Photography 2016

FA Vase quarter-finalists Southall became the latest vctim in a 10-match SSML Division One winning run as Harpenden Town returned to action after a month’s lay-off.

Town last played on January 7 but had been without a game since due to the inclement weather.

But goals from Frankie Jowle and Charlie Gould kept the pressure on leaders Biggleswade FC, closing the gap to four points with a game in hand.

there was no signs of any rustiness early on as Jowle put Harpenden in front after seven minutes, heading in a rebound after a Sam James shot had beenb saved.

And Harpenden continued to have the upper hand in the first period, without being able to add to their lead.

However, Southall, who host Cleethropes Town in the last eight of the Vase on February 18, came back in the second half with Connor Sansom twice being forced to tip shots over the bar.

But with time almost up Gould reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box, firing it into the corner of the net.

It will be his last action in a Harpenden shirt for a while as he leaves for New Zealand on Thursday for a year travelling.

But Town have a handy replacement lined up in former star Alex Yearwood, who has just returned from playing in Florida.

Manager Danny Plumb said: “This was an outstanding performance against a team that has got through to the quarter-final of the FA Vase.

“Connor in goal and central defenders Tony Golder and Jack Cartwright did what was needed doing at the back and we had another clean sheet.”

Harps will attempt to get their Division One Cup semi-final against Wodson Park played tonight (Tuesday) with kick-off at Rothamsted Park at 7.45pm.

It is then back to league action on Saturday when they go to Hadley Wood & Wingate.