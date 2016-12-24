Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: Williams’ milestone can’t stop Stonewood beating Oaks

06:30 24 December 2016

Joe Elliott scores one of his two goals against Facelad

Joe Elliott scores one of his two goals against Facelad

Archant

Milestone goals for Haydn Williams were not enough to prevent Oaks going down to a 7-2 defeat against Stonewood Reserves in Division Three of the Herts Advertiser Sunday League.

Comment
A Skew Bridge defender heads clearA Skew Bridge defender heads clear

Williams bagged his 100th and then 101st goal for the club but Oaks were wasteful in front of goal and in the end, the better team won.

St Albans Irish completed the double over Blackboy with a 6-1 success. Star man Ben Conrad scored his fourth hat-trick of the season while the other goals came from Ian Hutchinson, Jordan Cocomazzi and James Moule. Ian Adele scored for Blackboy and James Townsend was their outstanding player.

In Division One a match played in good spirit saw Skew Bridge Reserves pick up a thumping 8-1 win over Facelad. It was always going to be a tough ask for Facelad, who played three men short. Will Bates continued his incredible goalscoring streak with two and Elliot Jones and David Hay also bagged a double. James Elliott and Steve Harris also scored.

On a difficult pitch in Division Four, both Harpenden Colts OB’s and White Horse struggled to come to terms with the conditions.

Facelad keeper Dave French made many fine saves against Skew Bridge ResFacelad keeper Dave French made many fine saves against Skew Bridge Res

However, it was the Old Boys and their short, quick passing game that fared better, eventually landing a 5-1 win.

Edi Bokqui soon found his balance, pace and ability to turn, even on the cloying pitch, could be used to the OB’s advantage and two excellent assists enabled Chris Newcombe to score two of his three goals.

In return, Newcombe reciprocated and Bokqui scored two very well-taken goals.

Although a lack of discipline and concentration from the OB’s allowed Nicky Hanly to pull a goal back for White Horse, the Colts’ grip on the game was not relinquished.

Newcombe’s third goal came from the midfield’s desire to control the game. Joe Sheridan hit a marvellous cross-field pass that allowed the striker to slot home.

It completed an excellent team performance against a White Horse team that competed for the full 90 minutes in a much underated division.

With a hat-trick and two assists, Newcombe was a fully deserving recipient of Colts’ man of the match award.

Results December 18

Division One: Skew Bridge Res 8 Facelad 1.

Division Two: NBOB Res 2 TNF 2.

Division Three: Stonewood Res 7 Oaks 2, Blackboy 1 St Albans Irish 6, Jolly Sailor 1 Harpenden Rovers Blue 5.

Division Four: AFC Mymms 8 The Mill 0, Harpenden Colts OB Res 5 White Horse 1.

Top goalscorers (all competitions)

Premier Division: Adam Wallace (NBOB) 15, David Parkinson (NBOB) 14, James Mark Owen (New Jacks) 12, Ben Warren (Skew Bridge) 11, Jamie Beaumont (Nascot Arms) 11, Mark Hitchcock (Skew Bridge) 10, Tom Smith (Skew Bridge) 9, Aidan Golds (Blacksmiths Arms) 9, Lee Newman (Stonewood) 9.

Division One: William Bates (Skew Bridge Res) 29, Callum Baylis (Brookmans Park) 14, Drew Botterman (Brookmans Park) 9, Andy Hanak (Six Bells) 6, Jermaine Davey (Six Bells) 6, Ally Collins (Garston Panthers) 6, James Elloitt (Skew Bridge Res) 6.

Division Two: Johnny Brown (Snug Bar) 11, Michael Langton (Phoenix Res) 9, Chris Wilding (Chequers Inn) 8, Joe Geddes (Chequers Inn) 8, Davan Desai (Chequers Inn) 7, Joe Cullum (Brookmans Park Res) 7, Aaron Lumsdon (Phoenix Res) 7, Alex Songaila (Snug Bar) 7.

Division Three: Ben Conrad (St Albans Irish) 23, Chris Coleman (Oaks) 17, Ian Adele (Blackboy) 12, Kieran Thorne (Royston Rangers) 9, Tom Simmonds (Harpenden Rovers Blue) 8, Steven John (Harpenden Rovers Blue) 8, Darren Cavaree (Athletico Quat) 8, John Armitt (St Albans Irish) 8, Jonathan Cavaree (Athletico Quat) 8.

Division Four: Ashley Fongo (AFC Mymms) 17, Alex Dennehy (Harpenden Colts OB Res) 14, George Milsted (Pinewood) 11, Andrew Alsop (Pinewood) 10, Chris Newcombe (Harpenden Colts OB Res) 10, Stephen Bellard (Marshalswick Rovers) 10.

Keywords: Tom Smith Mark Hitchcock Callum Baylis Darren Cavaree Ben Conrad Ben Warren Premier Division St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Memorial held for St Albans ‘super pupil’ who tragically died

06:00 Debbie White
Maisie Mae Ryan, of St Albans

A poignant memorial has been held at a St Albans primary school for a ‘super pupil’ who tragically died while in a coma.

Remembering St Albans charity stalwart - ‘can do’ Pat

Yesterday, 21:00 Madeleine Burton
Patricia Webster

Family and friends came together to celebrate the life of long-serving charity worker Patricia ‘Pat’ Webster after a private cremation.

Why you’re going to pay more for the police in Herts

Yesterday, 19:30 Madeleine Burton
Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd

Residents look certain to pay more for the police in their 2017/18 council tax bills.

St Albans worker builds advent house in time for Christmas countdown

Yesterday, 16:55 Andrea Pluck
Steven White with his advent house creation.

An employee at a St Albans-based company has been working overtime to build an advent calendar house in time for Christmas.

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Car crashes into garden near St Albans school after colliding with another vehicle

Two people were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene

St Albans named among the best places to live in the UK

St Albans ranked third for weekly average earnings

First acts revealed for new music festival in Redbourn

Jason Donovan

Could rail freight site become Strategic Gap for St Albans?

Computer-generated image of the proposed rail freight terminal in Park Street

Most commented stories

Can Network Rail really cope with Park Street rail freight plan?

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: