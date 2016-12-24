Herts Ad Sunday League: Williams’ milestone can’t stop Stonewood beating Oaks

Milestone goals for Haydn Williams were not enough to prevent Oaks going down to a 7-2 defeat against Stonewood Reserves in Division Three of the Herts Advertiser Sunday League.

Williams bagged his 100th and then 101st goal for the club but Oaks were wasteful in front of goal and in the end, the better team won.

St Albans Irish completed the double over Blackboy with a 6-1 success. Star man Ben Conrad scored his fourth hat-trick of the season while the other goals came from Ian Hutchinson, Jordan Cocomazzi and James Moule. Ian Adele scored for Blackboy and James Townsend was their outstanding player.

In Division One a match played in good spirit saw Skew Bridge Reserves pick up a thumping 8-1 win over Facelad. It was always going to be a tough ask for Facelad, who played three men short. Will Bates continued his incredible goalscoring streak with two and Elliot Jones and David Hay also bagged a double. James Elliott and Steve Harris also scored.

On a difficult pitch in Division Four, both Harpenden Colts OB’s and White Horse struggled to come to terms with the conditions.

However, it was the Old Boys and their short, quick passing game that fared better, eventually landing a 5-1 win.

Edi Bokqui soon found his balance, pace and ability to turn, even on the cloying pitch, could be used to the OB’s advantage and two excellent assists enabled Chris Newcombe to score two of his three goals.

In return, Newcombe reciprocated and Bokqui scored two very well-taken goals.

Although a lack of discipline and concentration from the OB’s allowed Nicky Hanly to pull a goal back for White Horse, the Colts’ grip on the game was not relinquished.

Newcombe’s third goal came from the midfield’s desire to control the game. Joe Sheridan hit a marvellous cross-field pass that allowed the striker to slot home.

It completed an excellent team performance against a White Horse team that competed for the full 90 minutes in a much underated division.

With a hat-trick and two assists, Newcombe was a fully deserving recipient of Colts’ man of the match award.

Results December 18

Division One: Skew Bridge Res 8 Facelad 1.

Division Two: NBOB Res 2 TNF 2.

Division Three: Stonewood Res 7 Oaks 2, Blackboy 1 St Albans Irish 6, Jolly Sailor 1 Harpenden Rovers Blue 5.

Division Four: AFC Mymms 8 The Mill 0, Harpenden Colts OB Res 5 White Horse 1.

Top goalscorers (all competitions)

Premier Division: Adam Wallace (NBOB) 15, David Parkinson (NBOB) 14, James Mark Owen (New Jacks) 12, Ben Warren (Skew Bridge) 11, Jamie Beaumont (Nascot Arms) 11, Mark Hitchcock (Skew Bridge) 10, Tom Smith (Skew Bridge) 9, Aidan Golds (Blacksmiths Arms) 9, Lee Newman (Stonewood) 9.

Division One: William Bates (Skew Bridge Res) 29, Callum Baylis (Brookmans Park) 14, Drew Botterman (Brookmans Park) 9, Andy Hanak (Six Bells) 6, Jermaine Davey (Six Bells) 6, Ally Collins (Garston Panthers) 6, James Elloitt (Skew Bridge Res) 6.

Division Two: Johnny Brown (Snug Bar) 11, Michael Langton (Phoenix Res) 9, Chris Wilding (Chequers Inn) 8, Joe Geddes (Chequers Inn) 8, Davan Desai (Chequers Inn) 7, Joe Cullum (Brookmans Park Res) 7, Aaron Lumsdon (Phoenix Res) 7, Alex Songaila (Snug Bar) 7.

Division Three: Ben Conrad (St Albans Irish) 23, Chris Coleman (Oaks) 17, Ian Adele (Blackboy) 12, Kieran Thorne (Royston Rangers) 9, Tom Simmonds (Harpenden Rovers Blue) 8, Steven John (Harpenden Rovers Blue) 8, Darren Cavaree (Athletico Quat) 8, John Armitt (St Albans Irish) 8, Jonathan Cavaree (Athletico Quat) 8.

Division Four: Ashley Fongo (AFC Mymms) 17, Alex Dennehy (Harpenden Colts OB Res) 14, George Milsted (Pinewood) 11, Andrew Alsop (Pinewood) 10, Chris Newcombe (Harpenden Colts OB Res) 10, Stephen Bellard (Marshalswick Rovers) 10.