Herts Ad Sunday League: Unbeaten Pinewood crowned Division Four champions

Pinewood have been crowned Herts Advertiser Sunday League Division Four champions after a 2-1 victory over Marshalswick Rovers.

It was their 12th straight win of the campaign, one that has seen them score 53 goals and concede just six.

They took the lead midway through the first half with a stunning solo goal from George Milsted but Matt Lacy ensured the sides would go into the break level.

But the home side found their rhythm in the second period and found the winner through Milsted once again.

The potential for an all-HASL final in the Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup is still alive after both Skew Bridge Res and Blacksmiths Arms were kept apart in the semi-final draw.

Skew’s second string needed penalties to see off Leverstock Green Sunday on a bog of a pitch. They took the lead after Will Bates finished off a flowing move but Leverstock eventually equalised when the ball wasn’t cleared from a corner and a forward poked home from close range.

In the end neither side could find the breakthrough in open play, forcing a penalty shoot-out. And Matt Lord proved the hero, saving the first two as Skew triumphed 3-2.

James Sharp was on form for Blacksmiths Arms, getting both goals as they won 2-0 against Six Bells.

Skew will now play Markyate Sunday while the Arms will host Fox & Hounds.

An Adam Fowler goal wasn’t enough to save St Albans Irish going down 3-1 against Stonewood Res in the Intermediate Cup quarter-final. Stonewood’s scorers were James Millard (two) and an own goal.

Skew Bridge edged closer to the Premier Division title with a 4-3 win over NBOB. Harry Hunt scored twice and Tom Smith and Kevin Grazabka one each.

In Division One Brookmans Park were always in control against Facelad, going on to win 5-1. Their goals came from Craig Clark (two), Drew Botterman, Callum Baylis and Scott Dalton. Jack Lawrence scored for Facelad.

A tight contest in Division Two between Wheathampstead ‘89 and Snug Bar ended 1-1. Ben Ryan’s flying volley earned Wheato the draw.

NBOB Res twice came from behind to defeat Phoenix Res 3-2. Shenahl Samarasinghe and George Hackett twice fired Phoenix into the lead but goals from Danny Saunders, Daryl Hall and Antony Brown helped NBOB to the win.

In Division Three Sam Carrington got Royston Rangers’ only goal as they lost 5-1 to Oaks. Five different players scored for Oaks; Chris Coleman, Luke Marsh, Phil Douglas, Tom Hyland and Joe Kirk.

Results February 5

Premier Division: NBOB 3 Skew Bridge 4.

Division One: Brookmans Park 5 Facelad 1.

Division Two: Phoenix Res 2 NBOB Res 3, Wheathampstead 89 1 Snug Bar 1.

Division Three: Royston Rangers 1 Oaks 5.

Division Four: White Horse 1 CHL 2, Pinewood 2 Marshalswick Rovers 1.

Herts Sunday Intermediate Cup quarter-final: Six Bells 0 Blacksmiths Arms 2, Skew Bridge Res 3 Leverstock Green Sunday 2 (penalties. 1-1 aet).

Fixtures February 12

Premier Division: NBOB v Nascot Arms, New Jacks v Queens Head Sandridge, Stonewood v Phoenix.

Division One: Blacksmiths Arms v Garston Panthers, Six Bells v Facelad, Skew Bridge Res v Brookmans Park.

Division Two: Brookmans Park Res v Harpenden Colts OB, BWSC v Wheathampstead 89, Phoenix Res v Chequers Inn, TNF v Snug Bar.

Division Three: Athletico Quat v Jolly Sailor, Blackboy v Harpenden Rovers Blue, New Greens v St Albans Irish, Oaks v Stonewood Res,

Division Four: Brookmans Park ‘A’ v The Mill, CHL v White Horse, Marshalswick Rovers v Harpenden Colts OB Res, Pinewood v AFC Mymms.

Knockout Cup round two: NBOB Res v AFC Rangers.