Herts Ad Sunday League: Stonewood frustrate Queens Head Sandridge in stalemate

Queens Head Sandridge paid the penalty as Stonewood rescued a 1-1 draw with their only shot on target in the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division.

Queens had numerous chances with the Stonewood keeper making two excellent full-length saves.

On top of that there were two goal-line clearances and the woodwork was hit a couple of times.

Khalid Ismail did eventually breach the Stonewood defences but Ashley Kisseidu as always proved a handful and it was he who was felled in the box, allowing Lee Newman to convert from 12 yards.

Jack Woods put in a good performance for Queens and should have grabbed another hat-trick but in the end the spoils were shared.

Steve Furnell was Queens’ man of the match.

New Jacks picked up another good win, beating a solid Phoenix side 4-2.

The difficult playing conditions, with rain lashing down throughout, made it hard work for both teams.

But two goals from top scorer Jimmy Owen, a penalty from Mike Wright and a 30-yard screamer into the top corner of the net direct from a free-kick from Alfie Osborne sealed the win.

Brad Gorman, a constant threat from right wing-back, picked up the man of the match award.

Ally Hill scored both Phoenix goals to match a fine performance.

Brookmans Park moved into the semi-finals of the Intermediate Cup following a 3-0 win against Pinewood.

The goals, which all arrived in the second half, came from Grant Noble, Joe Cullum and Adam Davies.

Ruairi Cassidy was Snug Bar’s outstanding player in their 6-0 win against The Mill, scoring twice.

The other goals came from Johnny Brown, Ryan Hearne, Alex Songaila and Bruce Helsey.

In round two, goals from Nathan Ravenscroft-Fearon, Ben Conrad and James Moule edged St Albans Irish into the next round with a 3-2 win against AFC Mymms.

In Division One, goals from Darren Flay and William Bates, plus an outstanding display by James Hardy, gave Skew Bridge Res a 2-0 win against Six Bells.

Blacksmiths Arms had to fight all the way for their 4-2 win over a spirited Garston Panthers in tricky conditions.

Craig Parrott, Aidan Golds and two from Tim Attwood ensured Arms walked away with the three points.

Harry Wright and Dexter Simpson scored for Panthers.

The best performance of the season by Phoenix Res saw them defeat Nicholas Breakspear Res 2-1 in Division Two.

Phoenix dominated for the majority of the game with the outstanding Dan Johnson running riot.

Their goals came from Aaron Lumsdon and a late winner for Stefan Day.

In Division Three Royston Rangers picked up just their second win of the season in style with a 7-1 success against Blackboy.

Rangers opened the scoring with a wonder goal from Chris Miller before Jordan Warshawsky and star man Glenn Johnson went on to complete hat-tricks.

Ian Adele replied for Blackboy.

But there was no such luck for Royston Rangers’ reserve side in Division Four as they lost 3-0 to White Horse.

The result will be tough to take for the Rangers second string as the game was still poised at 0-0 with 20 minutes to go.

Kieran Thorne was Rangers’ man of the match.

Results January 15

Premier Division: Phoenix 2 New Jacks 4, Stonewood 1 Queens Head Sandridge 1.

Division One: Blacksmiths Arms 4 Garston Panthers 2, Six Bells 0 Skew Bridge Res 2.

Division Two: NBOB Res 1 Phoenix Res 2.

Division Three: Royston Rangers 7 Blackboy 1.

Division Four: White Horse 3 Royston Rangers Res 0.

Intermediate Cup quarter-final: Brookmans Park Res 3 Pinewood 0, The Mill 0 Snug Bar 6.

Intermediate Cup round two: AFC Mymms 2 St Albans Irish 3.

Fixtures January 22

Premier Division: Queens Head Sandridge v Stonewood.

Division One: Brookmans Park v Skew Bridge Res, Facelad v Garston Panthers, Six Bells v Blacksmiths Arms.

Division Two: Phoenix Res v Harpenden Colts OB, Snug Bar v BWSC, TNF v Brookmans Park Res, Wheathampstead 89 v Chequers Inn.

Division Three: Jolly Sailor v New Greens, Royston Rangers v Oaks.

Division Four: AFC Mymms v White Horse, CHL v Pinewood, Marshalswick Rovers v Brookmans Park A, The Mill v Royston Rov Res.

Herts Senior Cup quarter-final: NBOB v Hertford Stags, Oakview v Skew Bridge.

Knockout Cup: NBOB Res v AFC Rangers.

Junior Cup semi-final: Athletic Quat v St Albans Irish, Stonewood Res v Harpenden Rovers Blue.