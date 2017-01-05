Herts Ad Sunday League: Mystic Brian supplies his half-term report and takes a look into the future

Is there more success in the future for Skew Bridge? Archant

With the Herts Advertiser Sunday League enjoying their winter break, league expert Brian Hubbell has been gazing into his crystal ball and come up with the following predictions for the rest of the season.

Premier Division:

AFC Rangers: If only they could get their best squad out every Sunday. Capable of defeating any side in the division, as they have shown with victory over NBOB. A third-place finish will be disappointing.

New Jacks: Good competitive side with Jimmy Owen a striker to be feared. They will give all teams a good game but not strong enough for honours. Sixth place finish will keep them out of the relegation zone.

Nascot Arms: First season in the league and have racked up just one win this season. Still a good footballing side and next season should see them challenge for honours in Division One.

Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys: One of the fancied sides for honours. A strong, good footballing side and in Dave Parkinson and Adam Wallace, they have a very good goalscoring duo. Runners-up spot well within their grasp.

Phoenix: Lost seven of their last eight games and only Jack Gage is scoring regularly. Relegation slot for Phoenix, finishing seventh.

Queens Head: Long serving club, won everything in previous seasons. Just missing a marksman this year but fifth position is possible. Could still cause the odd upset.

Skew Bridge: Firm favourites for the title although surprisingly knocked out out of the Challenge Cup. Still on course to make their fifth consecutive County Sunday Cup appearance, having won the cup on the last three occasions.

Stonewood: First season in the Premier Division and they’re doing well. They’re the only team to take a point from Skew Bridge. No threat of relegation and fourth place will be a fine finish.

Division One:

Blacksmiths Arms: Good all-round side, capable of upsetting the form book and a third-place finish is well within their talents.

Brookmans Park: One of my favourites to be promoted. Callum Baylis is on fire up front and they have the best defence in the division. Runners-up slot will end a fine season.

Facelad: Certain for the drop when finishing in sixth place. In the wrong division. Desperately need a marksman

Garston Panthers: No threat to the title chasing teams but will pick up the odd win with battling performances. Fourth place finish will be an achievement.

Six Bells: A long battle ahead to avoid relegation. When at full strength they are capable of some good results, but a fifth-place finish will see them relegated.

Skew Bridge Reserves: Like the first team, they are firm favourites for the title. Strong all-round team who score goals every week. Will Bates is in terrific form with 29 goals to his credit so far.

Division Two:

BWSC: Made a poor start to the season and with Mark Starnes their top marksman with six, they are lacking a goalscorer. Will be a backs-to-the-wall season just missing out on safety, finishing in eighth position.

Brookmans Park Reserves: Top of the league at the moment but it will be a hard slog to hold onto it. They should, just.

Chequers Inn: Never give up spirit in the club and are capable of upsetting the form book. That said finishing in seventh will be all they can expect.

Harpenden Colts Old Boys: Having a battling season in the lower half of the table. Capable of causing an upset and capable of finishing in sixth place.

Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys Reserves: One of the front-runners and top goalscorers in the division at the minute. Good all-round team performances should see them finish as runners-up.

Phoenix Reserves: Only failed to score once this season. A good team and finishing in fourth position will be a job well done.

Snug Bar: Johnny Brown’s goals and a tight defence makes Snug Bar a difficult side to beat. It will be tough but third position will be hard earned.

TNF: At the bottom of the table, yet to win a game, but still battle throughout their games. However, it is difficult to see them moving away from the bottom rung.

Wheathampstead ‘89: One of the disappointments this season as I expected to see them as front runners. They do seem to be picking up form but a fifth place finish will be a disappointment.

Division Three:

Athletico Quat: A good team, just not consistent enough for honours. They will take points off the more fancied sides and fifth position will be a good achievement.

Blackboy: Battling it out at the bottom of the table. I can’t see them avoiding the drop, finishing in ninth place.

Harpenden Rovers Blue: The in-form team at the moment, holding down the top place. They wont be budged, certain to be crowned champions. Excellent goalscoring forwards and a very tight defence.

Jolly Sailor: Another team at the wrong end of the table. Struggling with just one win and only 10 goals to their credit. But could just miss out on one of the relegation slots in seventh.

New Greens: Battling it out in the upper part of the league. No threat to the top teams but they are capable of claiming fourth.

Oaks: Not performing as well as they should. I expected them to be battling it out with the top teams. They do have Chris Coleman as an in-form goalscorer but sixth will be disappointing.

Royston Rangers: An enthusiastic team but with only one league win to their credit. They’re in the battle to avoid one of the relegation slots, a battle they will unfortunately lose.

St Albans Irish: High-scoring side with Ben Conrad in sparkling goalscoring form, having already netted 23 goals this season. They’ve won six of their eight games and look good for the runners-up spot.

Stonewood Reserves: Up there chasing for honours. They’ve won their last four games and will be the team to beat by the challengers. A third-place finish for them.

Division Four:

AFC Mymms: Picking up points from the lower-end teams. Their front man Ashley Fongo is the top marksman in the division. A mid-table finish of fifth should follow.

Brookmans Park ‘A’: Middle of the table team with no threat of relegation. A good bet to finish in fourth place.

CHL: One of the teams battling to avoid the bottom spot. Should just do it in seventh place.

Harpenden Colts Old Boys Reserves: Having an excellent season fighting it out with the leading teams. But will just miss out on honours, finishing in third.

Marshalswick Rovers: Enjoying an excellent season, winning six of their eight games. It will be a battle but they should sneak second position.

Pinewood: High scoring and with a very good defence, they are yet to lose a game this season. The goals are shared across the side and my tip to be worthy champions.

Royston Rangers Reserves: Yet to taste the fruits of victory this season and have only managed to find the back of their opponents net seven times. Stuck at the bottom of the division, a place they will occupy at the end of the season.

The Mill: Another team struggling at the wrong end of the table. Their defence at times has put on a good show and they should miss out on the wooden spoon.

White Horse: The Horse never seem to live up to expectations although they often cause upsets. A mid-table sixth place finish is well within their reach.