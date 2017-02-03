Herts Ad Sunday League have guaranteed county finalist after Skew Bridge and NBOB wins

The Herts Advertiser Sunday League is guaranteed one team in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup final after Nicholas Breakspear Old Boys and Skew Bridge set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash.

Skew Bridge needed extra-time to see off Oakview, eventually winning 5-4. They started well and goals from Lee Close and Harry Hunt gave them a solid early lead. However, four goals from the Oakview centre-forward turned the game on its head and threatened to dump Skew out. But a towering header from Andy Saul followed by a Mark Hitchcock effort took the game into an extra 30 minutes. And it was there that James Ewington pounced to complete a stunning comeback.

NBOB defeated Hertford Stags 3-2.

Phoenix also needed extra-time in their 4-3 Knockout Cup quarter-final win over New Jacks. Ally Hill picked up two goals and assisted on Jack Taylor and Jack Gage strikes. Jimmy Owen, Ollie Galea and Nathan Jackson got Jacks’ goals.

In the Challenge Cup, Blacksmiths Arms progressed to the final with a 2-1 win against Brookmans Park. Aidan Golds put them into the lead, which was doubled by Jack Skinner on the stroke of half-time. Park pulled one back in the second period but Blacksmiths hung on for the win.

In league action Nascot Arms produced their best performance of the season with a 2-2 Premier Division draw with AFC Rangers. Both Arms goals came from Dean Collins.

Six Bells just came out on top in a seven-goal thriller with Skew Bridge Res in Division One, winning 4-3. Ryan Houghton, Aaron Ames, Andy Hannah and Leo Gibson got their goals while James Elliott with two and Jon Gregory replied for Skew.

Luke Furlong and Dexter Simpson both scored twice as Garston Panthers got their third league win, defeating Facelad 4-2. Jerry Clynes and Darren O’Brien scored for Facelad.

Harpenden Colts OB fought out a 1-1 draw with TNF in Division Two. Steve Orchard put TNF ahead before Alex Norwood grabbed an equaliser.

Wheathampstead ‘89 defeated Chequers Inn 5-1 with James Lynch, James Watts, Ross Evans, Dean Baker and Joe Hollis all on target.

Two goals apiece from Mark Starnes and Robert Bennett gave BWSC a 4-2 win against Phoenix Res.

Snug Bar did the double over Brookmans Park Res with a 2-1 win; Ryan Hearne and Scott Brown getting their goals.

Division Three leaders Harpenden Rovers Blue made it 10 wins on the bounce, beating St Albans Irish 2-1 thanks to goals from Steven John and James Dobinson. Ben Conrad replied for the Irish.

Stonewood Res beat Jolly Sailor 3-1 with goals from Jack Hague, Ryan Smith and Ashley Howard. Daniel Stobie replied for the Sailors.

Blackboy defeated Athletico Quat 3-2 with all three from Ian Adele.

New Greens made it six unbeaten with a 4-2 win over Royston Rangers. George Hunter, Greg Irving, Grant Hamilton and Connor Lorimer all scored with Rangers’ goals coming from Sam Carrington and Glenn Johnson.

And in Division Four Pinewood moved within touching distance of the league title with a 3-0 win over Harpenden Colts OB Res. Andrew Alsop, David Bailey and Yannick Vangu all scored in the second half.

Marshalswick Rovers run of indifferent form continued with a 5-3 loss to AFC Mymms. Luke Tremlett, Ceri Dix and Ruilo Rulo Mendoza scored for Rovers.

Jesse Samson scored a mere consolation as Royston Rangers Res lost 5-1 to CHL for whom Sam Parchment, Andrew Wilde, Luke Searing, Aidan Ennis and Nishan Bhaker scored.

Results January 29

Premier Division: Nascot Arms 2 AFC Rangers 2.

Division One: Facelad 2 Garston Panthers 4, Six Bells 4 Skew Bridge Reserves 3.

Division Two: Brookmans Park Reserves 1 Snug Bar 2, Phoenix Reserves 2 BWSC 4, TNF 1 Harpenden Colts OB 1, Wheathampsted 89 5 Chequers Inn 1.

Division Three: Athletico Quat 2 Blackboy 3, New Greens 4 Royston Rangers 2, St Albans Irish 1 Harpenden Rovers Blue 2, Stonewood Reserves 3 Jolly Sailor 1.

Division Four: AFC Mymms 5 Marshalswick Rovers 3, Brookmans Park ‘A’ 0 White Horse 2, Harpenden Colts OB Reserves 0 Pinewood 3, Royston Rangers Reserves 1 CHL 5.

Herts Senior Cup quarter-final: NBOB 3 Hertford Stags 2, Oakview 4 Skew Bridge 5 (aet. 4-4 after 90 minutes).

Herts Junior Cup quarter-final: Oaks 2 Hexton 4.

Knockout Cup quarter-final: New Jacks 3 Phoenix 4 (aet. 3-3 after 90 minutes).

Challenge Cup semi-final: Blacksmiths Arms 2 Brookmans Park 1.

Fixtures February 5

Premier Division: AFC Rangers v Stonewood, NBOB v Phoenix, New Jacks v Queens Head Sandridge, Skew Bridge v Nascot Arms.

Division One: Brookmans Park v Facelad.

Division Two: Chequers Inn v BWSC, Phoenix Reserves v NBOB Reserves, TNF v Brookmans Park Reserves, Wheathampsted ‘89 v Snug Bar.

Division Three: Royston Rangers v Jolly Sailor.

Division Four: Harpenden Colts OB Reserves v The Mill, Marshalswick Rovers v Brookmans Park ‘A’, Pinewood v AFC Mymms.

Herts Intermediate Cup quarter-final: Six Bells v Blacksmiths Arms, Skew Bridge Reserves v Leverstock Green Sunday.