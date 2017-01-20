Hertbreak in extra-time for City Youth U15 North

St Albans City Youth have had another busy week. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD Archant

St Albans City Youth U15 North missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the Herts County Cup with a heartbreaking 4-2 extra-time defeat to Hitchin Town EJA.

It was 2-2 at the end of normal time thanks to two goals from Jamie Armstrong.

And the Saints thought they had snatched victory in the dying seconds when a header from Dan Banerjee went goalwards.

However, it was adjudged that the whole of the ball had not crossed the line.

All the boys gave their all but with only 12 fit players for the match, Hitchin were the fresher in extra time scoring twice to book their last-four spot.

The U15 Orient lost 3–1 to Oxhey Jets in a home League match. Peter Rock scored for the Saints and the man of the match went to Moosa Islam.

The U18 East WFL closed the gap on the top of the League with a great 2-1 win over Northwood. Man of the match Joe Stockwell scored both goals.

The win puts the East within five points of top position with a game in hand, making next week’s top of the table match a must-win game.

The U18 Orient drew 4-4 with Division One leaders Hemel Town Whites in the WHYL League Cup. The Saints goals were scored by Ac Moore (two), Stephen Heather and Oscar Hughes.

The U18 East WHYL lost 3-1 to Evergreen with the Saints goal being scored by Ross Benton

Lewis McCall and Harry Easterby scored twice each as the U16 Orient had a narrow but well deserved 5-4 win over Sun Sports. Man of the match Louis Howard got the other.

The U12 North played away at Maccabi London Whites and came away with all three points after a fine 2 – 1 victory. Jake Berry and Charlie McDonald got the goals.