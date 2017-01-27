Harpenden Town given boost in SSML Division One title race

Harry Hunt, seen scoring against Hillingdon Borough last season, is one away from notching his 100th Harpenden goal. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

Harpenden Town were handed a huge carrot in the race for the Spartan South Midlands League Division One title despite a weekend of little football.

Town have not played a game since January 7 when they beat Langford 3-1 at Rothamsted Park.

Since then they have seen nearest rivals Biggleswade FC overhaul them at the top of the table and establish a four-point lead following the playing of their games in hand.

However, while Harpenden’s home game against Ampthill Town on Saturday was one of the many to be postponed, Biggleswade did play, losing 3-1 to Southall.

It means the Bedfordshire club remain four points clear but having now played a game more.

And with Harps due to play Biggleswade twice in the coming weeks, the ball is firmly back in their court.

Both club’s were down to play on Tuesday night but Harpenden’s trip to Codicote and Biggleswade’s home tie against third-placed Baldock Town were again victims of the weather.

Harpenden will hope for better luck tomorrow (Saturday) when Hillingdon Borough come to town.

Colney Heath’s trip to Tring Athletic in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday was another to be called off as was their fixture at Hadley on Wednesday.

They are scheduled to face Stotfold at The Recreation Ground tomorrow.

AFC Oaklands will take a break from their Herts Senior County League Division One promotion campaign when they face Sarratt Reserves in the quarter-final of the Herts FA Intermediate Cup.

Their last outing was January 14 when they beat AFC Hatfield 5-1.

They remain second, one point behind leaders Lemsford after neither side’s game survived on Saturday.