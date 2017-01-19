Advanced search

Harpenden schoolgirl ready to kick her football career to the next level

09:47 19 January 2017

Harpenden's Anna Patten in her England kit. Picture: SPORTSFILE

Harpenden's Anna Patten in her England kit. Picture: SPORTSFILE

©SPORTSFILE

Harpenden’s Anna Patten is hoping to take her football career to the next level during 2017 – starting with this week’s England U19 friendlies.

Comment

The 17-year-old played every minute of her country’s U17 World cup campaign, as the young lionessess made the quarter-finals.

But she is determined that her experience will be just the start of a glittering career.

England U19s face Norway in back-to-back friendlies on Thursday and Saturday at St George’s Park

The St George’s School pupil said: “Playing against Norway will be a good way to see where I am at. We’ve had Christmas since our last game but I’ve been back in training, though it’s not quite the same as getting the chance to play competitively.

“We’ve got the European U19 Women’s Championships in the summer and from there comes qualification for the U20 World Cup so it’s certainly a big year.

“But to get there I need to keep putting in all the work, keep training hard and doing what’s needed to get my chances.”

And it’s not just on the international scene where Patten wants to make her mark.

She is also hoping to make the Arsenal Ladies squad for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League Spring Series.

“Arsenal have got such a great squad and it’s always going to be hard to break into that, especially as they train while I’m still at school,” she said.

“It would be great to get the odd minute on the pitch, but at the moment I’m happy to be training and trying to gain as much experience as possible.”

Moving from the reserves to Arsenal training was admittedly a star-struck moment for Patten, though she is growing in confidence with the new season on the horizon.

“I never thought I’d be doing stuff like that this time last year,” added Patten, who benefits from being part of the SSE Next Generation programme.

“The journey has been really good, I’ve been given a lot of opportunities and a lot of minutes with England and I’m very grateful for that.

“Some of those [Arsenal] players were in the first team when I initially joined six seasons ago; they were the people I’d be watching from the crowd and now getting the opportunity to play with them is really quite surreal.”

SSE’s Next Generation programme partners with SportsAid to provide financial support and training to the sports stars of the future.

Keep up to date with the latest @SSENextGen

Keywords: St George's School United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Parent who stole from PTA at St Albans primary school jailed

Yesterday, 17:28 Court Reporter
St Albans Crown Court

A man jailed for nine months after stealing more than £28,000 from a primary school’s PTA account has been described as ‘mean’ by a judge.

Devastating impact of serial killer’s crimes on family left behind in Harpenden

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
The parents of Joanna Dennehy speak about their serial killer daughter in

The parents of notorious serial killer Joanna Dennehy, formerly of Harpenden, have spoken on TV about how their daughter’s heinous crimes have shattered their family’s lives.

St Albans mother’s grief over burial bungle for her ‘Little Sue’

Yesterday, 12:06 Debbie White
Brave 'Little Sue' - Sue Jones, otherwise known as Sue Browning, sadly died last year. She had a rare condition, DBA.

The distraught mother of a brave St Albans woman with a rare disorder, who died last year, has had her grief compounded by the burial of her daughter in the wrong place.

Ambulance called to car crash in St Albans

Yesterday, 11:45 Anne Suslak
Two cars were involved in a crash in St Albans.

Two people were checked over by the ambulance service after a collision which blocked a road in St Albans.

Most read stories

Former Harpenden PE teacher guilty of child abuse

Court results

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most commented stories

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: