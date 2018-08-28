Bumpy ride ahead but Harpenden Town confident of finding calmer waters

Harpenden Town manager Danny Plumb. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A week may be a long time in politics but for Harpenden Town it is a lifetime.

After a superb season back in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division last time out when they finished third, this campaign has been a struggle with the majority of their side picked cleaned by clubs higher up the pyramid.

But an incredible 7-0 win over Potton United on Saturday seemed to indicate better fortunes ahead.

However, they were brought back down to earth on Tuesday with a 3-1 loss at Leverstock Green and manager Danny Plumb says that has been the story of their season so far.

He said: “We’ve had no luck and I thought we were the better side for long periods against Leverstock.

“I just know it’s going to bumpy, I know there are going to be ups and downs but we just have to stay positive.

“If you look at the side we had out, eight of the nine top appearance makers last season are no longer at the club and the ninth, Dwayne Duncan, was unavailable.

“There are still players here like Matt Sutton and Kyle McLeish and Charlie Gould but it’s really a new team.”

Harpenden had started brightly at Pancake Lane, buoyed by the trouncing of Potton three days earlier.

McLeish and Archie McClelland both had chances to put Harpenden in front before the hosts suddenly pounced, scoring three in 19 minutes.

McClelland pulled one back on the stroke of half-time and Jack Baker thundered one off the crossbar after the restart before McLeish curled one just wide.

Had one of them gone in it may have been a different outcome but Plumb was still staying positive.

He said: “The main thing is keeping to the five-year plan I set myself when I took over and the outcome of that was to be a consolidated club in the SSML Premier Division.

“It was just the 20 minute spell which killed us but there are still some positives and a few new players.”

One of those is Max Ashton who came on at half-time on Tuesday after scoring two on his debut from the bench against Potton.

He was beaten to the top scorer award on Saturday though by McClelland who bagged three, taking his total for the season up to eight.

Gould and Davis added the others.