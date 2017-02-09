Girls just edge boys in another successful week for St Albans City Youth

St Albans City Youth had another successful weekend Archant

The girls just edged the boys again in what was another wonderful week for St Albans City Youth.

The U12 Girls’ North made it three teams from the club in county finals after a 4-1 win over Bedwell Rangers Reds in the Hertfordshire County Cup.

They followed the example of the U14s and U16s.

Esme Hume got two against Bedwell while there was one each for Tatyana Barton and Gracie Patrick.

They will now face Garston Ladies at the County Ground in Letchworth on May 7.

The U14s are also on the trail of another cup final.

They advanced in the League Cup with a 6-2 victory away to Kinja.

The goals were scored by Matilda Friburgh (three), Maz Horne-Batet (two) and Katie Weaver.

And the U18’s brilliant league form continued with an 8-2 away win against Bishop’s Stortford.

Danielle Tyler led the way with four goals and there was two for Emily Schofield and one each for Ellie Jenkins and Zoe Thomas.

But the boy’s were not upstaged with plenty of goals being scored.

The U16 West were the top marksmen, with a 14-2 success at home to Abbots Youth.

Joe Parkin, Tom Keating, Ross Andrews, Matt Nash and Kai Takahshi all got two while Kwame Youri, Harrison Bean and Louie Roberts got one each.

Not far behind were the U15 North who won 9-0 against Omonia Green.

Billy Owen got four, Joe Parrett two and Ed Mann, Tom Carmichael and Dan Banerjee one.

There was also cup success for U14 Orient and U12 North who beat Watford Town Youth 4-1 and Whetstone Wanderers Tigers 3-2 respectively.

However, there was heartache for the U14 South and U14 Central.

The South lost 5-4 in the league cup against Edmonton while the Central lost 4-3 to Bushey & Oxhey Panthers after extra time.