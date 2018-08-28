Advanced search

Gala celebration night for Harpenden Rovers as football club reaches milestone

PUBLISHED: 12:34 14 November 2018

A collage of Harpenden Rovers' Bingham Cox Cup succeess in 2002.

Archant

A football club in Harpenden is set to celebrate their 90th anniversary with a gala night hosted by a former Watford man.

Harpenden Rovers began life in 1928 and have played at The Acre in Cravells Road since its inception.

And on Saturday, November 17, players and officials, both past and present will gather with supporters at Bennets (Royal British Legion) in Harpenden to mark the occasion with Gifton Noel-Williams the guest speaker.

The club was an amalgamation of a number of sides and over the years has had up to four teams playing in either the Mid Herts League, West Herts League and Hertfordshire Senior County league.

It is the last two where Rovers currently find themselves while the veterans team play competitive friendlies on Sunday mornings.

In addition there is a thriving U8 squad and a fledgling girls team that play and train on Saturday mornings.

As you would expect for 90 years of history, there are plenty of memorable moments to recall.

Its most notable achievement though was the success in the Bingham Cox Trophy, the oldest cup competition in the country.

They claimed that prize in 1962, 2002 and 2003, the latter season also seeing them win the Premier Division of the then Mid Herts league.

Fred Day, a member of that 1962 squad, is still part of the club where he is now their longest serving secretary.

His longevity as a Rovers stalwart matches that of the late AJ Pearce who oversaw the inception of the club and served as the club’s treasurer for 67 years.

The club’s pavilion, extended and re-opened by Jimmy Greaves in 2001, is named after Jim Pearce and he along with all the club’s long serving members will no doubt be remembered in the countless number of tales set to be told on the night.

The night is open to all and club president Stan Gladwell and chairman Paul Greene are looking forward to seeing as many Rovers aficionados as possible.

The night starts at 7pm and further details and tickets can be obtained by emailing Robert.trevor@btinternet.com

Alternatively tickets can be purchased on line at www.tickettailor.com/events/harpendenroversfc/193720/

