Five great goals for London Colney to get three valuable points

12:42 22 December 2016

Jon Clements added two more to his tally for the season against Crawley Green. Picture: MARK LONG

A sparkling performance from London Colney away to Crawley Green brought a 5-0 win and moved the Blueboys further clear at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Mark Riddick bagged two before the break with Jon Clements getting a brace after it.

Alfie Osborne completed the win with just over 15 minutes to go.

On a chilly evening at Barton Rovers, this was a win to warm the cockles and bring a smile to the most scrooge-like of fans.

It began early, Ashley Morrissey curling over a corner for Riddick to head home on six minutes.

And it was almost two moments later as Clements had an effort blocked by Dean Bull in the Green goal.

But the travelling Colney fans had to wait until the final minute of the half before they could celebrate another goal.

And it brought with it a sense of deja-vu, Morrissey curling in a corner and Riddick heading home.

In between there was chances at both ends.

Clements again found Bull in his way and Dan Power, who was making plenty of surging runs, also went close.

Crawley Green twice came close to scoring but were denied both times by Ricky Brennan.

First a fine tackle denied Terry Billy then he cleared off the line from Henry Mungwira.

But if the first half was much-more closely contested, the second was all about the Blueboys.

Within five minutes of the restart it was 4-0 as Clements struck twice.

The first saw him race clear and finally get the better of Bull, Power getting the assist, while his second was an instant shot following another Morrissey cross.

Colney’s fifth came from another cross, this time from Archie McClelland, who danced past two defenders before finding Osborne.

His sweetly-struck drive raced low beyond Bull and into the corner.

They could have grabbed a sixth before the end as Clements was again denied by Bull and McClelland fired just wide.

But they had to settle for five and an eight-point lead over Hertford Town.

Their next taste of action is the huge Colney derby as former boss Ryan Thompson brings his resurgent Colney Heath to Cotlandswick on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

