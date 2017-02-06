Advanced search

Ewington stars as Colney Heath record five-star win over Hadley

10:53 06 February 2017

Osamu Allman scores for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Osamu Allman scores for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

James Ewington hit a hat-trick as Colney Heath secured their biggest win of the season, beating Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division strugglers Hadley 5-1.

SSML Premier Division: Colney Heath 5 Hadley 1

Ewington has now scored nine in nine games for a Magpies’ side showing encouraging signs under new manager Ryan Thompson.

That said it was Hadley who took an early lead at the Recreation Ground through Ivan Machado.

But once Osamu Allman equalised after half an hour, following up after a Ewington effort had been well saved by the Hadley keeper, there only seemed to be one winner.

After half-time the Magpies played with a purpose and took the lead when Ewington crossed for Osbourne to score from six yards.

Jamie Eames was probing and popping up all over the pitch whilst Ewington’s movement was causing all sorts of issues for the Hadley back line.

And after having a hand in the first two goals, Ewington then went into overdrive, completing his treble with finishes from the different situations.

He made a one on one look easy for his first, tapped in his second before a drive hit both posts before settling into he net for number three.

A spokesman for the club said: “The biggest positive of the afternoon was the whole team performance. The squad is looking settled and growing in confidence.”

After the match chairman Martin Marlborough presented left-back Danny McCafferty with the player of the month award for January.

