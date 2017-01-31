Colney Heath resurgence continues with Stotfold victory

Sam Doolan and James Ewington, seen in their London Colney days, both scored as Colney Heath beat Stotfold.

Colney Heath’s upturn in fortunes since Ryan Thompson took the helm continued with a 3-1 home win over Stotfold.

Former London Colney man Sam Doolan scored on his debut, Luke Dolan got the second and James Ewington completed the win.

All of this happened in the second half after Stotfold had returned to the dressing rooms with a 1-0 half-time lead.

Heath may have had the better of the first half stats wise but Stotfold hit the Magpies on the counter attack, Mark Ellis finishing with aplomb just after the half hour mark.

A few wise words from the gaffer seemed to energise the Magpies and the equaliser came on 47 minutes.

Doolan attacked a Jamie Eames corner and powered his header into the net.

Eames was provider for the second too, this time from a free-kick.

With the keeper staying on his line, Dolan looped his header in off the crossbar.

The game was settled by centre forward Ewington. On the half turn in the box, he beat his man and fired home left footed in to the bottom left corner.

The win lifts the Magpies up to 12th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a home tie against Hadley next up on Saturday.