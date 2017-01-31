Advanced search

Colney Heath resurgence continues with Stotfold victory

13:41 31 January 2017

Sam Doolan and James Ewington, seen in their London Colney days, both scored as Colney Heath beat Stotfold. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE

Sam Doolan and James Ewington, seen in their London Colney days, both scored as Colney Heath beat Stotfold. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE

Do Not Copy

Colney Heath’s upturn in fortunes since Ryan Thompson took the helm continued with a 3-1 home win over Stotfold.

Comment

Former London Colney man Sam Doolan scored on his debut, Luke Dolan got the second and James Ewington completed the win.

All of this happened in the second half after Stotfold had returned to the dressing rooms with a 1-0 half-time lead.

Heath may have had the better of the first half stats wise but Stotfold hit the Magpies on the counter attack, Mark Ellis finishing with aplomb just after the half hour mark.

A few wise words from the gaffer seemed to energise the Magpies and the equaliser came on 47 minutes.

Doolan attacked a Jamie Eames corner and powered his header into the net.

Eames was provider for the second too, this time from a free-kick.

With the keeper staying on his line, Dolan looped his header in off the crossbar.

The game was settled by centre forward Ewington. On the half turn in the box, he beat his man and fired home left footed in to the bottom left corner.

The win lifts the Magpies up to 12th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a home tie against Hadley next up on Saturday.

Keywords: Sam Doolan Ryan Thompson James Ewington Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans Cricket Club appeared on Eggheads but lost to Rihanna question

15:00 Franki Berry
Back left to right: Dave Rainford, Judith Keppel, Lisa Thiel , Kevin Ashman, Barry Simmons , Jeremy Vine. Front left to right: Michael Eames, Andy Saunders, Nick Kirwan, Jonny Hall, Andy Knill-Jones, Toby Crisp.

Intelligent cricketers from St Albans appeared on a popular BBC TV show to try and outwit the Eggheads and win thousands of pounds.

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

14:53 Anne Suslak
Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

A coach and seven cars were damaged by vandals while travelling down the A414.

Hertfordshire warnings of email scams in advance of tax deadline day

12:11 Franki Berry
People are warned to be vigilant of scams.

Scam warnings have been issued by the county council in advance of tax return deadline day today (January 31).

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Most read stories

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Harpenden named best commuter town - and St Albans is fifth

Harpenden is No1 for commuters, according to Jones Lang LaSalle

Radlett girl ‘honoured’ to perform in House of Lords

Olivia Gavigan, a school girl from Radlett, has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Photo supplied

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: