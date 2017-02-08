Colney Heath Ladies turning up the heat on league leaders Cambridge City after fifth straight win

Holly Sheridan scored three for Colney Heath Ladies. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE Do Not Copy

A fifth win on the spin for Colney Heath Ladies has lifted them level on points with Eastern Region Women’s football League Division One leaders Cambridge City.

And while the Cambridgeshire side have games in hand, Heath are now their closest challengers having moved four points clear of Sunday’s opponents Wymondham Town.

A Holly Sheridan hat-trick sealed the three points for the Magpies in a 3-2 home win.

The game was played at Clarence Park, home of National League South side St Albans City, and the ladies clearly took inspiration from their surroundings.

They did concede the first goal after just two minutes but from then on Colney produced their most impressive 45 minutes of the season so far.

Building from the back and shifting the ball up the pitch with pace and purpose, they created chance after chance.

Adi Milton’s overlapping runs from right back were a constant thorn in the Wymondham side all afternoon, and it was her cutback cross that almost provided the Magpies with an instant reply, Sophie Joseph teeing up Sheridan for a chance that the keeper parried.

Kirsty Feasey almost benefitted from another Milton cross, however, her shot hit the side netting.

But it wasn’t long before Colney Heath found the equaliser with Joseph’s cross finding Sheridan who provided a smart finish in the 12th minute.

And they took the lead six minutes later when Christina Freestone provided the assist.

The third goal was a wonderful team effort, with over 15 passes being made before the Hancock sisters, Kelly and Lucy combined to set up Sheridan.

It was always going to be tough to replicate the performance after the interval but a change in system for Wymondham helped turn the game slightly.

However, it wasn’t until the 90th minute before the visitors got a second.

Before that Heath had still managed to create chances.

Joseph, Sheridan and Lucy Hancock all went close and Jennifer Mansfield, who was unlucky not to win a penalty, also saw a header go just wide.

It was a very deserved three points and they will look to build on it on February 19 when they take on Stevenage Ladies Reserves.