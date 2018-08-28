Advanced search

FA Vase: Draw gives Colney Heath another home tie providing they can see off Histon challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:12 15 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 15 October 2018

Colney Heath V Histon - Josh Humbert in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath will have another home tie in the second round of the FA Vase – providing they can get past Histon.

Extra-time couldn’t settle the tie at the Recreation Ground on Saturday as the Magpies played out a 1-1 draw with their Cambridgeshire visitors and they will now head to Bridge Road tomorrow night (Tuesday).

And the winners will be at home again against Woodbridge Town in the next round.

The Magpies are the only side from the district to make it that far as both London Colney and Harpenden Town exited the competition.

The Blueboys will still be rueing their 3-2 defeat to Wellingborough Town in another game that required extra-time.

They led 2-0 at the break after goals from Elliott Beevor and Bobby Armstrong but the visitors to Cotlandswick fought back with two late goals and they completed the comeback in the added 30-minute period.

Harpenden endured a difficult afternoon at the impressive Stowmarket Town, the Suffolk-side winning 5-0.

