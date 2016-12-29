Advanced search

Clements-time gives London Colney derby day success

10:05 29 December 2016

Jon Clements added two more to his tally for the season against Colney Heath. Picture: MARK LONG

Jon Clements made it eight goals in five games with a double that secured derby day joy for London Colney in a 2-1 win over Colney Heath.

It took the in-form striker to 18 for the season in all competitions and coupled with a late equaliser for Welwyn Garden City against Hertford Town, it stretched the Blueboys’ lead at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division to 10 points.

James Ewington had levelled things up for Colney Heath with 20 minutes to go.

The game lived up to the pre-match hype, with both teams providing plenty of entertainment for the sizeable derby crowd.

But despite a number of chances at either end, the 182 that packed into Cotlandswick had to wait until the 32nd minute before seeing the first goal.

It came from a Tom Silford cross and was guided home by Clements.

But Colney Heath are in fine form themselves after appointing former Blueboys boss Ryan Thompson last month.

And they drew level after a long ball over the top was expertly finished by another London Colney old boy in Ewington.

But their hopes of claiming a share of the spoils were dashed just five minutes from time.

This time Dave Parkinson and Greg Shaw got the assists as Clements kept up his run of scoring braces.

The Blueboys will look to strengthen their advantage at the top when they go to Leverstock Green on January 2.

The Magpies will be at home to Hoddesdon Town that day.

Keywords: Dave Parkinson James Ewington Greg Shaw Jon Clements Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Hoddesdon Town Hertford Town

