Away day misery as Colney Heath find Biggleswade United on a good day

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Email this article to a friend

Adam Lawton and Gareth Hunt go up for a header.

Biggleswade United on the ball.

Charisma Agyemamg holds the ball up.

Liam Griffin (11) hits the Biggleswade post.

Liam Griffin (11) hits the Biggleswade post.

Nial Lysaght heads wide from a corner.

Jordan Wright blazes over from six yards out.

Luke Dollan turns inside Kevin Owusu.

Jordan Wright on the ball.

Kane Farrell takes on Brad Robinson.

Adam Lawton comes away with the ball.

Lee Bilcock complains to the referee after having his shirt torn when attacking a corner.

Jayden Irish holds off Jamie Eames.

Nick Elliot converts the penalty to put Biggleswade in front.

Biggleswade United celebrate taking the lead.

Biggleswade United celebrate taking the lead.

Goal scorer Nick Elliot.

James Ewington holds off Gareth Hunt.

Kevin Owusu bursts forward.

Matt Cooper sees his shot on goal blocked.

Alix Girdlestone is tackled by Nial Lysaght.

Brad Robinson can only watch as his attempted headed clearance beats Charlie May for an own goal.

Luke Dollan gets in front of his marker to pull a goal back for Colney Heath.

Luke Dollan gets in front of his marker to pull a goal back for Colney Heath.

Nick Elliot scores at the back post to put the game to bed.