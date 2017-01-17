Advanced search

Gallery

Away day misery as Colney Heath find Biggleswade United on a good day

11:12 17 January 2017

Liam Griffin (11) hits the Biggleswade post. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liam Griffin (11) hits the Biggleswade post. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Colney Heath found Biggleswade United too hot to handle in the second half as they went down to a 3-1 defeat at Second Meadow in Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Comment

SSML Premier: Biggleswade United 3 Colney Heath 1

0
1 / 25

United’s form has been up and down all year but unfortunately for the Magpies, this was one week when it was up.

The hosts started strongly, dominating possession during the early stages but without really causing Colney Heath any real issues.

The closest either team came to breaking the deadlock was a Liam Griffin strike for Heath with smashed against the post and away to safely.

The opening goal came within minutes of the restart as Biggleswade won a disputed penalty, which was dispatched past May by Nicholas Elliot.

The next goal would be all important but it went to Biggleswade again, this time with the aid of a heavy deflection.

At this point Biggleswade were in complete control and the Magpies struggled to get the ball for any period of time.

It always looked like a set piece was the best way for Colney Heath to score and so it proved.

there were just five minites remaining when Luke Dolan attacked a ball towards the near post and powered a header past the despairing keeper.

It looked like it could be a tense finish but the home side’s fears were dismissed as a quick break from a Colney corner found Elliot unmarked at the far post to guide the ball into the net.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

French Chevalier honour for Redbourn resident

12:00 Andrea Pluck
Simon was

A keen volunteer with Down’s Syndrome has been honoured in a French ceremony for his achievements within the society of which he is a part.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

How Harpenden Asperger’s sufferer used Jedi mind tricks to cope with his condition

Yesterday, 17:00 Andrea Pluck
James enjoys music and art as a means of expressing himself.

An Asperger’s sufferer, who is keen to raise awareness and funds for an autism charity, has revealed how thinking like a Jedi Knight has helped him live with his condition.

Herts Ad Comment: You reap what you sow

Yesterday, 15:00
Herts Advertiser comment

There were many petty complaints made by a tiny cabal of neighbours as part of their relentless bid to close down The Brickyard cocktail bar in Verulam Road, St Albans.

Most read stories

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Pub crowdfunding success near St Albans

The White Horse Kimpton support group.

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: