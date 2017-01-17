Away day misery as Colney Heath find Biggleswade United on a good day
11:12 17 January 2017
Colney Heath found Biggleswade United too hot to handle in the second half as they went down to a 3-1 defeat at Second Meadow in Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.
SSML Premier: Biggleswade United 3 Colney Heath 1
Adam Lawton and Gareth Hunt go up for a header.
Biggleswade United on the ball.
Charisma Agyemamg holds the ball up.
Liam Griffin (11) hits the Biggleswade post.
Nial Lysaght heads wide from a corner.
Jordan Wright blazes over from six yards out.
Luke Dollan turns inside Kevin Owusu.
Jordan Wright on the ball.
Kane Farrell takes on Brad Robinson.
Adam Lawton comes away with the ball.
Lee Bilcock complains to the referee after having his shirt torn when attacking a corner.
Jayden Irish holds off Jamie Eames.
Nick Elliot converts the penalty to put Biggleswade in front.
Biggleswade United celebrate taking the lead.
Goal scorer Nick Elliot.
James Ewington holds off Gareth Hunt.
Kevin Owusu bursts forward.
Matt Cooper sees his shot on goal blocked.
Alix Girdlestone is tackled by Nial Lysaght.
Brad Robinson can only watch as his attempted headed clearance beats Charlie May for an own goal.
Luke Dollan gets in front of his marker to pull a goal back for Colney Heath.
Nick Elliot scores at the back post to put the game to bed.
United’s form has been up and down all year but unfortunately for the Magpies, this was one week when it was up.
The hosts started strongly, dominating possession during the early stages but without really causing Colney Heath any real issues.
The closest either team came to breaking the deadlock was a Liam Griffin strike for Heath with smashed against the post and away to safely.
The opening goal came within minutes of the restart as Biggleswade won a disputed penalty, which was dispatched past May by Nicholas Elliot.
The next goal would be all important but it went to Biggleswade again, this time with the aid of a heavy deflection.
At this point Biggleswade were in complete control and the Magpies struggled to get the ball for any period of time.
It always looked like a set piece was the best way for Colney Heath to score and so it proved.
there were just five minites remaining when Luke Dolan attacked a ball towards the near post and powered a header past the despairing keeper.
It looked like it could be a tense finish but the home side’s fears were dismissed as a quick break from a Colney corner found Elliot unmarked at the far post to guide the ball into the net.