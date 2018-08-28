Advanced search

Clay Davies continues good form at Team OnForm Road Race as Verulam Reallymoving youngsters shine

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 October 2018

Verulam Reallymoving's Clay Davies took the top prize at the Team OnForm Road Race at Writtle College.

Archant

Clay Davies kept his good form going as he took the win in the Team OnForm Road Race at Writtle College – surviving the misfortune of having his chain come off in the closing metres.

Verulam Reallymoving's Harry Nugent and Tyler Six talk tactics before their races at the Preston Park CC Autumn Classic in Gravesend.Verulam Reallymoving's Harry Nugent and Tyler Six talk tactics before their races at the Preston Park CC Autumn Classic in Gravesend.

Fortunately the Verulam Reallymoving man had launched his sprint to perfection and had enough of a gap to cross the line in front in spite of the mishap 30 metres from the finish.

The race, which also contained Paul McGrath and James Hedley-Smith, saw Davies jump away in a strong group very early on.

McGrath eventually joined him but with the bunch bearing down on them, the decision was made to go all in on Davies.

Verulam Reallymoving’s youth squad were also on form as Harry Nugent, Tyler Six, Jamie Maxen and Will Smith raced in the Preston Park CC Autumn Classic at Gravesend on Saturday and delivered two podiums for the team.

Verulam Reallymoving's Tyler Six took third in the U10 race at the Preston Park CC Autumn Classic in Gravesend.Verulam Reallymoving's Tyler Six took third in the U10 race at the Preston Park CC Autumn Classic in Gravesend.

Tyler Six was third in the U10 race and Will Smith was on the bottom step in the U14s.

