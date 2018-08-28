Clay Davies continues good form at Team OnForm Road Race as Verulam Reallymoving youngsters shine
PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 October 2018
Archant
Clay Davies kept his good form going as he took the win in the Team OnForm Road Race at Writtle College – surviving the misfortune of having his chain come off in the closing metres.
Fortunately the Verulam Reallymoving man had launched his sprint to perfection and had enough of a gap to cross the line in front in spite of the mishap 30 metres from the finish.
The race, which also contained Paul McGrath and James Hedley-Smith, saw Davies jump away in a strong group very early on.
McGrath eventually joined him but with the bunch bearing down on them, the decision was made to go all in on Davies.
Verulam Reallymoving’s youth squad were also on form as Harry Nugent, Tyler Six, Jamie Maxen and Will Smith raced in the Preston Park CC Autumn Classic at Gravesend on Saturday and delivered two podiums for the team.
Tyler Six was third in the U10 race and Will Smith was on the bottom step in the U14s.