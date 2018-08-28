Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Batchwood Tennis Centre launch district-wide search to find an ace

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 October 2018

Batchwood Tennis Centre are offering talent-spotting sessions to schools and nurseries in the district as part of their find an ace scheme.

Batchwood Tennis Centre are offering talent-spotting sessions to schools and nurseries in the district as part of their find an ace scheme.

Archant

A brand new initiative has been launched to search for the district’s best tennis talent amongst primary school-aged children.

Batchwood Tennis Centre are offering talent-spotting sessions to schools and nurseries in the district as part of their find an ace scheme.Batchwood Tennis Centre are offering talent-spotting sessions to schools and nurseries in the district as part of their find an ace scheme.

The scheme, which is called find an ace, is being launched by Batchwood Tennis Centre.

It is one of the first developments following the Batchwood site becoming the official LTA regional academy, one of only 11 centres in the UK to receive the prestigious status.

The high performing team have been recognised as the best in practice in Great Britain for its player pathway from the school playground to international tennis.

Dan Smith, who heads up talent identification and the academy’s schools tennis network, said: “We’re making our district wide talent search bigger and better than ever before and are passionately searching for the next stars of the future.

Batchwood Tennis Centre are offering talent-spotting sessions to schools and nurseries in the district as part of their find an ace scheme.Batchwood Tennis Centre are offering talent-spotting sessions to schools and nurseries in the district as part of their find an ace scheme.

“In fact, many of our current national and international players first picked up a racket with us in their school environment as young children.

“The support so far from head teachers has been fantastic and we can’t wait to introduce our amazing sport to thousands more local children.”

As part of the scheme, Batchwood will be offering several scholarships on programmes to selected boys and girls through LTA-funded talent spotting sessions.

These are being offered to all primary schools and nurseries in the district.

And those children who take up the offer of tennis at their school will receive certificates and progress reports as well as the chance to show off new skills to their parents in open parent sessions.

LTA head regional coach Sarah Hylton said: “St Albans’ residents are so lucky to have one of the country’s leading tennis programmes on their doorstep.

“They have a proven track record of taking children from their first experience of tennis in their school to international tennis, while gaining a hobby for life.

“I would encourage every school in the district to get onboard.”

For more details on the initiative and to find out how your child can get involved, contact Dan Smith at dan.smith@winningways.me or call him on 07754 016 067.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans crowdfunder to unlock city for visually impaired

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
St Peters Street

A crowdfunder needs investors to develop an app which helps visually impaired people around the landmarks of the city.

Man seriously hurt in Hertfordshire M1 crash

Yesterday, 16:36 Nina Morgan
ambulance

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left seriously injured by yesterday’s M1 crash near Hemel Hempstead.

Updated: 10 vehicles involved St Albans M1 crash

Yesterday, 13:11 Nina Morgan
The emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M1. Picture: Danny Loo

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M1 involving 10 vehicles in the St Albans and Redbourn area.

How well do you know St Albans district? Take our quiz to find out!

Yesterday, 12:00 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans Cathedral

Fancy you know the district better than most people? Let’s find out...

Most read stories

Updated: Heavy delays in St Albans following road closures

Delays on the M1 in Hertfordshire this afternoon following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Closure Order on St Albans home due to drug use and dangerous dog

Buttermere Close in St Albans, where police issued a Closure Order after suspected Class A drugs and a dangerous dog was found on the premises. Picture: Herts Police

BHS proposal faces refusal despite support of St Albans businesses

The St Peter's Street view of the 130-bed hotel Reef Estates wants to build on the British Home Stores site. Picture: Reef Estates.

St Albans district council could take legal action against Thameslink after Harpenden commuters’ petition

Harpenden Thameslink Commuters' Emily Ketchin presents a petition to St Albans district council. Picture: Cllr Jock Wright.

Updated: 10 vehicles involved St Albans M1 crash

The emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M1. Picture: Danny Loo

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide