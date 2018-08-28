Tyttenhanger Park estate sells for £4.7 million

Tyttenhanger Park. Picture: Aitchison Raffety Archant

The Tyttenhanger Park estate near St Albans has been sold to a private purchaser for £4.7 million.

It comprises the 17th century Grade I listed Tyttenhanger House, Grade II listed stables, a chapel and residential accommodation set within 42 acres of parkland.

Located between London Colney and Colney Heath, the estate covers approximately 30,000 sq ft (2,780 sq m) with areas of B1 (office) and C3 (part residential) permitted use.

Aitchison Raffety announced that they had completed the sale on behalf of architects John S Bonnington Partnership, acting jointly with JLL.

The new owner, who will occupy part of the building, has instructed Aitchison Raffety to market the remaining space to new tenants.

Four new tenancies covering approximately 5,000 sq ft (1,524 sq m) have already been agreed.

Matthew Bowen, Commercial Agency Director, said: “We are delighted to announce the sale of this prestigious estate and in part ensure its preservation for the future.”

If you are interested in acquiring space at Tyttenhanger Park please contact Aitchison Raffety on 01727 843232 or via email at matthew.bowen@argroup.co.uk.