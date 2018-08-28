Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tyttenhanger Park estate sells for £4.7 million

PUBLISHED: 14:06 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 08 November 2018

Tyttenhanger Park. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

Tyttenhanger Park. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

Archant

The Tyttenhanger Park estate near St Albans has been sold to a private purchaser for £4.7 million.

It comprises the 17th century Grade I listed Tyttenhanger House, Grade II listed stables, a chapel and residential accommodation set within 42 acres of parkland.

Located between London Colney and Colney Heath, the estate covers approximately 30,000 sq ft (2,780 sq m) with areas of B1 (office) and C3 (part residential) permitted use.

Aitchison Raffety announced that they had completed the sale on behalf of architects John S Bonnington Partnership, acting jointly with JLL.

The new owner, who will occupy part of the building, has instructed Aitchison Raffety to market the remaining space to new tenants.

Four new tenancies covering approximately 5,000 sq ft (1,524 sq m) have already been agreed.

Matthew Bowen, Commercial Agency Director, said: “We are delighted to announce the sale of this prestigious estate and in part ensure its preservation for the future.”

If you are interested in acquiring space at Tyttenhanger Park please contact Aitchison Raffety on 01727 843232 or via email at matthew.bowen@argroup.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Do you recognise this jewellery stolen from a house in St Albans?

8 minutes ago Anne Suslak
Some of the jewellery stolen in the burglary in Sherwood Avenue. Picture: Herts police

Police investigating a burglary in St Albans have released pictures of stolen jewellery in an effort to trace it.

Updated Roads closed after car overturns in St Albans

13:02 Fraser Whieldon
The Polo which was involved in a crash on Watling Street, St Albans.

The air ambulance has been called to an overturned car which has closed several St Albans roads.

Updated Suspected World War Two bomb found near major St Albans school

12:29 Fraser Whieldon
Central Drive in St Albans, where police and a bomb disposal squad were called. Picture: Google.

A bomb squad was called to a St Albans street next to a major secondary school yesterday.

Two starring roles in one night is no trouble for Anna in St Albans

11:07 Alan Davies
Anna MacLeod Franklin appeared as Livia in The Passion of Alban and Livia and then appeared in Macbeth on the same night

A performer starred in two St Albans plays on the same night after dashing from one city venue to the other with just minutes to spare.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

First homes reserved at Oaklands Grange development in St Albans

CGI of how the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans will look

Property Spotlight: A unique apartment in the heart of St Albans

The Apex, Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Ashtons

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

QUIZ: Where would you find these Harpenden and Batford pubs?

The Cross Keys, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO

5 last-minute garden jobs to do before winter arrives

Grab your gardening tools for these end-of-season jobs. Picture: Thinkstock/PA

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla