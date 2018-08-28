Three scarily stylish ways to decorate your home in time for Halloween

So spooky: Halloween decorations from Lights4Fun.

Want to set the scene for fright night without being terrifyingly tacky? Gabrielle Fagan conjures up some devilishly good ideas.

Create a room that raises the spirits: Sainsbury's Home Halloween Collection available online and in stores.

Halloween might be all about shock and horror - but when it comes to decor, it really can be the stuff of nightmares.

Luckily it’s possible to make a home trick-or-treat ready without being tacky, and embrace a scarily stylish look instead.

Decorate with devilish touches: John Lewis Halloween range includes decorative items like pre-lit Halloween trees, glass skulls, bat decorations, and candlesticks.

Turns out a little bit of creepy can go a long way - a skull here, a bat there, or even a black tree hung with spider baubles (It may send a shiver down your spine but trees are no longer just for Christmas!).

If that’s too tame and the dark side is really calling, think of dipping into dark decor - black is back in favour - or make it macabre with a ghostly graveyard wall mural.

Conjure up a blood-curdling banquet: Talking Tables Skeleton Crew range includes themed party supplies and decorations.

The most successful decor brew, which will delight long beyond the fright night, is a wicked mixture of deadly night shades, drama and witty details that don’t scream Halloween...

Decorate with devilish touches

Christmas no longer has a monopoly on trees - Halloween’s now grabbing a slice of the decor action. This wicked focal point for the festivities is reportedly inspired by a nursery rhyme which tells of a haunted tree.

Planted in a land of haunted houses, it was taken care of by ghosts and goblins and grew into a Halloween tree, complete with scary branches and monsters and zombies inside its trunk.

Treat your tree to a selection of ghoulish baubles, to celebrate the dark arts and a little black magic.

Create a room that raises the spirits

“Think beyond orange, witches and lanterns - symbols of the night itself - and you could use the festival as inspiration for embracing dark interiors,” suggests Jenny Hurren, founder of Out There Interiors. “They’re at the forefront of style these days, as people increasingly recognise that a moody palette offers a romantic feel that’s elegant and oozes luxury.

“Start by choosing dusky paint shades and dark-toned wallpapers to create a statement backdrop. Deep black, burgundy and purple are go-to colours, as they add depth and drama to any living space.”

Incorporating rich, sumptuous velvet for upholstery and soft furnishings, and featuring accessories in jewel tones to add eye-catching pops of colour will bring the scheme to life, she adds.

Sainsbury’s Home Halloween collection of accessories is an easy, cheap way to take a trip to the Twilight Zone. Our favourites includes a Black Candelabra, £15; Black Raven, £4; Colour Changing Pumpkin Light, £4.50, and Colour Changing Ghost, £2.50, plus a Boo Light, £15.

DECOR TIP: If a scheme’s too sinister for your taste, bring light and warmth with fashionable metallic gold and brass touches, or for more magical decorative detail, pair shimmering silver touches with deep, dark florals.

Conjure a blood-curdling banquet

Make an evening feast fang-tastic, with a creepily creative table setting. Skulls skeletons and creepy-crawlies are all vital ingredients for a spooky supper, and candlesticks or lit pumpkins could cast a ghostly glow on the scene.