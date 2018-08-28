Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans estate agency picks up industry award

PUBLISHED: 13:38 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 14 November 2018

Staff from Aubrey & Finn in St Albans with their EA Masters award. Picture: Aubrey & Finn

Staff from Aubrey & Finn in St Albans with their EA Masters award. Picture: Aubrey & Finn

Staff at the St Albans office of Aubrey & Finn are celebrating after picking up a gong at last month’s Estate Agency Masters awards.

They won the Best Estate Agency Business prize in the ‘Small Agent’ category for the London East region.

The UK-wide EA Masters awards are run by the Property Academy in association with Rightmove.

Finalists are assessed via Rightmove over a six month period, with four key areas coming under the spotlight: sales and lettings results, customer experience, market share, and success in marketing properties. Mystery shopping scores also contribute to the results.

Aubrey & Finn have been operating within St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas since 2012, following a buy out and rebrand from Brian Finn & Co. The agency offers sales, lettings and Airbnb management.

Nick Parker, owner of Aubrey & Finn said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win an EA Masters award. This award is testament to the hard work of the team here at Aubrey & Finn, and I am very proud that we have been recognised as an estate agency which goes above and beyond for our clients.”

Sales Manager Ben Colling, who attended the ceremony, said: “We’re chuffed to bits with this award.

“It’s nice to know that you are recognised and appreciated within your industry as an independent estate agent offering a unique perspective, innovative approach and personalised service to your clients.

“You may think that estate agency is just about buying, selling and renting, but for our clients it can be a very emotional and emotive time, often triggered by a huge life change or shift” he added.

“To know that we are supporting our customers through some of the biggest decision making purchases of their lives is really fulfilling, and to be recognised for doing a good job of helping our clients by our industry movers and shakers is so important.”

