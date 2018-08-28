Show home at Harpenden House Hotel development set to launch this November

CGI of Welcombe House, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New homes Archant

A new property development, known as the Welcombe House collection, is set to open to the public next month.

The Harpenden House Hotel site as it looked before development work began. Picture: Barry Watson The Harpenden House Hotel site as it looked before development work began. Picture: Barry Watson

The scheme, which is located at the former Harpenden House Hotel site on Southdown Road, will consist of 37 homes – 19 new apartments, 13 new houses and five converted apartments.

The Grade II listed former hotel building, now known as Welcombe House, will be home to the two and three-bedroom apartments.

Neighbouring Welcombe Gardens will comprise a range of 13 new houses, while Welcombe Mews – the site of the show home - will be a collection of 19 new apartments located behind the listed building conversion.

Andy Georgiou, Sales and Marketing Director for Fairview, said: “Welcombe House is a landmark development for us, and we are very proud to be restoring the former Harpenden House Hotel into a collection of high quality apartments, featuring bespoke layouts which have been expertly designed and crafted.

CGI of Welcombe Mews, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes CGI of Welcombe Mews, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes

“The grand opening at Welcombe House promises to be a wonderful occasion and we are very much looking forward to showing visitors around this prestigious development.”

Located opposite Harpenden Common, the Welcombe Gardens properties will all feature contemporary kitchen designs and private gardens, while the apartments at Welcombe Mews will include state of the art fixtures and fittings and a variety of layouts.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, November 3.

For more information on the Welcombe House collection, call 0208 023 5056 or visit www.fairview.co.uk/welcombe-house/