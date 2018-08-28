QUIZ: Test your knowledge of St Albans’ pubs

The White Hart Tap is a popular St Albans pub - but where is it? Archant

Could you find your way from the Farriers Arms to The Farmer’s Boy, or would you struggle to locate either hostelry?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Find out by taking our pub quiz, which aims to find out how well you know your many locals’ locations.

Because one thing we certainly have a lot of in St Albans is pubs. The city has long claimed to have more per square mile than anywhere else in the country, while Ye Olde Fighting Cocks claims to be Britain’s oldest boozer.

Stocks have dwindled a little in recent years, with several pubs - including the Duke of Marlborough on Holywell Hill and The Blue Anchor on Fishpool Street - being turned into residential properties.

Thankfully there are still a lot of pubs left, but do you know where exactly? In what can only be described as a win-win, here’s your chance to put your local geography skills to the test while planning your next pub crawl!