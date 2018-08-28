Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Quarter of homes at new Harpenden development sold to Londoners

PUBLISHED: 12:23 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:40 14 November 2018

CGI of the Westminster Fields development in Harpenden. Picture: Shanly Homes

CGI of the Westminster Fields development in Harpenden. Picture: Shanly Homes

Archant

One in four of the homes sold at a major new Harpenden development have been snapped up by people moving out of the capital.

Shanly Homes believe that the better value for money offered at its Westminster Fields development is a major attraction to capital-dwellers, with four-bed homes in the town typically costing 33 per cent less than they would in London.

Westminster Fields’ 32 four and five-bed family homes are located on a private residential road off Tuffnells Way, near Wood End School.

Features of the homes include Italian kitchens with quartz worktops and master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, plus garages, large driveways and views of open countryside.

Just six homes remain for sale at the development, with current prices starting from £965,000 for a four-bed detached home. A selection of five-bed homes is also available.

Chris Warner, managing director of Shanly Homes, said: “With open green spaces, exceptional schools and better value for money, it’s easy to see why many Londoners are leaving the capital for locations in the commuter belt such as Harpenden.

“We have seen significant interest from homeowners and commuters who want to maintain links to the city for work, whilst living next to the peace and quiet of the countryside. We’re delighted to offer homes such as those at Westminster Fields which tick all the boxes for London leavers.”

For further information, visit www.shanlyhomes.com or contact the show home at Westminster Fields on 01582 638122.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Stargazing scientist explains how to watch the 2018 meteor showers over Hertfordshire

45 minutes ago Mia Jankowicz
Astrophysicist Dr Sam Rolfe at the Bayfordbury observatory. Picture: DANNY LOO

We asked a University of Hertfordshire astrophysicist for expert advice on watching incredible meteor showers in the night sky this weekend.

St Albans City Hospital trust fined for trying patients’ patience

11:21 Deborah Price
St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Health commissioners are set to fine the trust which runs St Albans City Hospital £500,000 a month due to overlong waiting times.

Greek tragedy is electrifying audiences in St Albans

10:44 Madeleine Burton
Company of Ten's production of Electra. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey Theatre.

Madeleine Burton reviews Company of Ten’s production of Electra at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans.

Everyone invited seventh birthday party for St Albans’ French radio show

09:45 Franki Berry
Geraldine Zolynski and Aline Bavister on the night of the first show on 16 Nov 2011. Picture: Radio Verulam

A popular St Albans radio show for Francophiles is holding a seventh birthday party this November.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Property Spotlight: A period cottage close to the centre of St Albans

Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Tyttenhanger Park estate sells for £4.7 million

Tyttenhanger Park. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

Herts homeowners set to be £850,000 better off than renters in 25 years

The study shows that getting on the property ladder is well worth it in the long term. Picture: Nina Morgan

Ready, set, prune: Tips for getting your garden winter-ready

Keeping on top of leaf-gathering will make it a less daunting task in the long term. Picture: Getty

One in five Brits won’t answer the door to unexpected visitors

87 per cent of people said they were most likely to avoid answering the door to cold callers. Picture: Getty

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla