Quarter of homes at new Harpenden development sold to Londoners

CGI of the Westminster Fields development in Harpenden. Picture: Shanly Homes Archant

One in four of the homes sold at a major new Harpenden development have been snapped up by people moving out of the capital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shanly Homes believe that the better value for money offered at its Westminster Fields development is a major attraction to capital-dwellers, with four-bed homes in the town typically costing 33 per cent less than they would in London.

Westminster Fields’ 32 four and five-bed family homes are located on a private residential road off Tuffnells Way, near Wood End School.

Features of the homes include Italian kitchens with quartz worktops and master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, plus garages, large driveways and views of open countryside.

Just six homes remain for sale at the development, with current prices starting from £965,000 for a four-bed detached home. A selection of five-bed homes is also available.

Chris Warner, managing director of Shanly Homes, said: “With open green spaces, exceptional schools and better value for money, it’s easy to see why many Londoners are leaving the capital for locations in the commuter belt such as Harpenden.

“We have seen significant interest from homeowners and commuters who want to maintain links to the city for work, whilst living next to the peace and quiet of the countryside. We’re delighted to offer homes such as those at Westminster Fields which tick all the boxes for London leavers.”

For further information, visit www.shanlyhomes.com or contact the show home at Westminster Fields on 01582 638122.