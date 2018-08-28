Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A unique family home near Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 11:32 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 29 October 2018

Great North Road, Oaklands, near Welwyn

Great North Road, Oaklands, near Welwyn

Archant

This impressive four-bed detached house is located in the popular village of Oaklands, between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

The spacious open plan sitting/day/dining room has solid bamboo flooring. Picture: AshtonsThe spacious open plan sitting/day/dining room has solid bamboo flooring. Picture: Ashtons

It occupies an enviable plot of approximately 0.3 acres, with completely private and secluded grounds and some excellent views.

The property boasts well balanced living accommodation, bathed in light throughout, thanks to large picture windows on all sides.

On the ground floor there is a spacious open plan sitting/day/dining room, solid bamboo flooring and an open fireplace and a contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances and granite work surfaces.

The master bedroom benefits from a ‘spa’ style en-suite, cloakroom and walk-in wardrobe. On the lower ground floor there are three good size double bedrooms, a utility room and wet room (featuring a shower with body jets).

External benefits include a large gated driveway, providing parking for up to eight cars.

The garden features a beautiful bluebell wood, patio area with Jacuzzi, a side decking area and an additional tiered garden area with stunning views.

Oaklands benefits from a renowned local primary school, parade of shops for day to day needs, public house and a regular bus service to both Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City town centres.

The kitchen leads out to the terrace. Picture: AshtonsThe kitchen leads out to the terrace. Picture: Ashtons

Mainline rail services can be found at either Knebworth, Welwyn North (Digswell) or Welwyn Garden City centres and more extensive leisure, schooling and shopping facilities can be found a short bus/car ride distant in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price £815,000

Great North Road, Oaklands, near Welwyn

Ashtons, 01707 331100, www.ashtons.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

CCTV released after two bicycles stolen in St Albans

32 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The man police wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

Police have released a photograph a man they wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans.

Latest court results for St Albans area

56 minutes ago Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

11:54 Franki Berry
St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

St Albans’ foodbank will have to stop its operations if it cannot find a new storage site by February next year.

Fantastic fireworks display promised at annual St Albans Cathedral spectacular in Verulamium Park

10:00 Alan Davies
St Albans fireworks at Verulamium Park. Picture: Pink Soul.

A fantastic fireworks display will light up the night sky above St Albans this weekend.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Expert View: The latest trends in commercial property leases

Steven Haynes, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

Area Guide: The historic Gorhambury Estate

Gorhambury House

Property Spotlight: A unique family home near Welwyn

Great North Road, Oaklands, near Welwyn

5 questions all buyers should ask when house-hunting, according to TV’s Phil Spencer

Phil says:

Behind closed gates: does living in a gated community make a difference?

A Gated Mews

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla