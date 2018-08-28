Property Spotlight: A unique family home near Welwyn

This impressive four-bed detached house is located in the popular village of Oaklands, between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

The spacious open plan sitting/day/dining room has solid bamboo flooring.

It occupies an enviable plot of approximately 0.3 acres, with completely private and secluded grounds and some excellent views.

The property boasts well balanced living accommodation, bathed in light throughout, thanks to large picture windows on all sides.

On the ground floor there is a spacious open plan sitting/day/dining room, solid bamboo flooring and an open fireplace and a contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances and granite work surfaces.

The master bedroom benefits from a ‘spa’ style en-suite, cloakroom and walk-in wardrobe. On the lower ground floor there are three good size double bedrooms, a utility room and wet room (featuring a shower with body jets).

External benefits include a large gated driveway, providing parking for up to eight cars.

The garden features a beautiful bluebell wood, patio area with Jacuzzi, a side decking area and an additional tiered garden area with stunning views.

Oaklands benefits from a renowned local primary school, parade of shops for day to day needs, public house and a regular bus service to both Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City town centres.

The kitchen leads out to the terrace.

Mainline rail services can be found at either Knebworth, Welwyn North (Digswell) or Welwyn Garden City centres and more extensive leisure, schooling and shopping facilities can be found a short bus/car ride distant in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price £815,000

Ashtons, 01707 331100, www.ashtons.co.uk