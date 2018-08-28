Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper with potential to extend in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:46 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:12 19 November 2018

Folly Lane, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

This is a wonderful opportunity to renovate and extend (subject to planning permission) this 1930s semi-detached house, which requires full modernisation.

The rear garden extends to more than 100ft. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe rear garden extends to more than 100ft. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The property offers its original configuration of rooms with a hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

Externally, the established rear garden extends to over 100ft while the frontage offers potential for off street parking (also subject to planning permission).

The front door leads into a small hallway. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe front door leads into a small hallway. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The house is positioned in a highly convenient location, with Victoria Park across the road and the city centre, with its wide variety of shopping and leisure facilities, a short distance away.

Excellent schools, St Michael’s village and Verulamium Park are also close at hand.

The living room has a double glazed box bay window. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsThe living room has a double glazed box bay window. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

PROPERTY FACTS

Folly Lane, St Albans

Guide price £480,000

Access to the rear garden is via the kitchen. Picture: Paul Barker Estate AgentsAccess to the rear garden is via the kitchen. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk

