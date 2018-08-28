Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property price spike in Stevenage bucks trend across Herts

PUBLISHED: 14:49 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 15 November 2018

House prices in Stevenage leapt by 5.7 per cent in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

House prices in Stevenage leapt by 5.7 per cent in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

Archant

House prices leapt up in Stevenage during September – but the market remained flat in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield.

According to the latest House Price Index, prices were up by 5.7 per cent in Stevenage in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

By contrast, prices in St Albans grew by just 0.5 per cent, and annual figures were down by 1.5 per cent.

In Welwyn Hatfield prices fell by 0.6 per cent in September, though there was a 2.8 per cent rise over the last 12 months. Herts-wide, the annual and September increase were both 0.1 per cent.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows that the average property in Stevenage sold for £302,003 – significantly higher than the UK average of £232,554.

In St Albans the average price was £519,926, in Welwyn Hatfield it was £392,530 and Herts-wide it was £402,551.

Across the East of England, prices have risen by 2 per cent in the last year to £294,027. UK-wide, the average property value increased by 3.5 per cent.

Frances Clacy, research analyst at estate agents Savills, said a slowdown in growth compared to the previous year was caused by more stringent lending criteria.

She said: “The higher value markets of London, the South East and the East of England, where affordability is most stretched, have been particularly impacted. For the capital, house prices are now lower than they were a year ago.

“Economic and political uncertainty, particularly surrounding the outcome of Brexit, also means buyers have become more cautious.”

Interestingly, the total number of homes sold in Stevenage between August last year and July this year - the most recent 12 months for which sales volume data is available - was down by 29 per cent. Throughout Herts and in St Albans specifically, 9 per cent fewer homes were sold, while in Welwyn Hatfield there was a 7 per cent drop.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Modern time capsule buried under former Museum of St Albans in same spot as 1898 discovery

12:41 Franki Berry
Left to right: project manager Paul Barrett, area director David Rowsell, and Cllr Farmer. Picture: Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure

A replacement time capsule has been buried in the same spot where a 19th century version was discovered last year.

Existence of new ‘super-Earth’ planet proved by University of Hertfordshire

10:01 Mia Jankowicz
Artist's impression of the Barnard star b's surface. Picture: ESO/M. Kornmesser

Astronomers from the University of Hertfordshire have confirmed the existence of a frozen planet orbiting the fastest star in the sky.

Poll Theories abound as to whether St Albans hole was caused by air raid shelter or chalk mine

09:28 Fraser Whieldon
A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Was the Cedar Court chasm in St Albans caused by an old chalk mine, or an abandoned air raid shelter?

School entry places may be halved at St Albans primary

07:00 Franki Berry
Margaret Wix School in St Albans - picture Google Street View

Entry to a St Albans primary may be slashed in half despite worries about a school places shortage around the district.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Quarter of homes at new Harpenden development sold to Londoners

CGI of the Westminster Fields development in Harpenden. Picture: Shanly Homes

Property Spotlight: A period cottage close to the centre of St Albans

Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Tyttenhanger Park estate sells for £4.7 million

Tyttenhanger Park. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

Herts homeowners set to be £850,000 better off than renters in 25 years

The study shows that getting on the property ladder is well worth it in the long term. Picture: Nina Morgan

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla