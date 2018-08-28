Nightmare for homeowners as properties on Elm Street struggle to sell

Hopefully Halloween will give Elm Steet homeowners a boost. Picture: Getty This content is subject to copyright.

There’s a real live nightmare on Elm Street for UK homeowners who are struggling to sell – and their spooky address may be to blame.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to new research from online estate agents Housesimple.com, more than half (54 per cent) of the 79 Elm Streets in the UK have had no property sales since last Halloween.

Synonymous with the 1984 horror classic Nightmare on Elm Street, there have been no registered house sales in 10 years on one in seven of the spookily-named streets.

And with average property prices across Elm Streets standing at £191,888, 17.6 per cent lower than the UK average of £232,797, a little supernatural intervention may be needed to give the homes a boost.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of Housesimple.com, said: “It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for the low numbers of house sales on Elm Streets. Perhaps there aren’t many properties on the streets, or maybe people love living there so much that they don’t want to move.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if a few prospective buyers have been a little nervous about the prospect of living on such an infamously-named street.

“Fortunately, not everyone is spooked by Halloween and with Elm Street prices below the UK average, there could be some good value properties to be snapped up. Just check your neighbour’s name isn’t Mr F Kruger.”