International estate agency chain launches in St Albans

The Knoll on Harpenden Road, St Albans. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

High-end estate agency chain Fine & Country has launched in St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Smith, 38, and his brother Jack, 35, are co-directors of the new branch, which has an office on London Road.

Originally from Hemel Hempstead but now based in Berkhamstead, the brothers had been in talks with the international chain’s Park Lane office for two years prior to the launch.

“They’d been looking to branch out to St Albans,” Tom says. “They’d just been waiting for the right opportunity to pop up – and now is the right time.”

So what will Fine & Country - which has offices in over 300 locations worldwide - bring to St Albans? “I think it’s that blend of national marketing with local experience,” Tom says.

“From start to finish the quality of everything involved is unparalleled and I think that’s why they’ll be ideal for the St Albans market.”

The brothers have already worked with the Redbourn branch of Fine & Country on the sale of The Knoll, a £2.4 million property on Harpenden Road, St Albans.

“For that finer property that’s very niche we feel we have a greater reach to find the ideal buyer for that top end of the market,” Tom says.

Vendors looking to sell more modest properties are urged to contact the agents for a valuation, however, as Tom says:“It’s a brand very much like a Range Rover, it tends to attract the higher end of the market but of course we’re open to any properties.”

To speak to Tom, call Fine & Country St Albans on 01727 229 799 or email stalbans@fineandcountry.com