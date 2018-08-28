Herts Advertiser Property

Hertfordshire estate agency chain appoint new manager to St Albans branch

PUBLISHED: 13:13 03 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 03 October 2018

Allan Harrison, branch manager at Putterills, St Albans

Allan Harrison, branch manager at Putterills, St Albans

The Putterills branch in St Albans has appointed a new manager.

The St Albans branch of Putterills is based on Holywell Hill

Allan Harrison joined the company on Monday from Satchells in Hitchin, where he was also branch manager.

“This is a great opportunity,” says Allan, who has accrued 14 years of estate agency experience at various firms across Hertfordshire.

Originally from Harpenden and in the process of relocating to St Albans, Allan previously worked in the city for five years, including as a valuer for Frost’s.

He says it’s good to be back in the area he knows best, adding: “I’ve worked down here before and I wanted to work here again. I’ve worked in Harpenden and a lot of the villages as well, so I really know the area.”

Allan, who has two children aged 10 and six, says he hopes that Putterills will continue to appeal to the family market under his leadership.

“I’ve got lots of experience with residential properties,” he says. “The plan now is to increase market share. It’s just about getting out there and approaching more people.”

He adds: “People prefer to deal with a proper estate agent who can offer a personal touch.

“The market is a bit tougher at the moment but people are still buying. A lot of agents are telling people that all the buyers have disappeared which is not entirely true. We’ve just got to work a bit harder and a bit smarter.”

