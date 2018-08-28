Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comment: From horse boxes to Hovis lorries, what does your dream home look like?

PUBLISHED: 08:17 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:44 01 November 2018

The concrete dream home, as seen on C4's Grand Designs. Picture: C4/Grand Designs

The concrete dream home, as seen on C4's Grand Designs. Picture: C4/Grand Designs

(Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

We love a quirky home story, and in the last week alone I’ve read about a man who lives in a horse box and a couple who turned a former Hovis lorry into a special sort of motorhome so they could travel the world.

We love a quirky home story, and in the last week alone I’ve read about a man who lives in a horse box and a couple who turned a former Hovis lorry into a special sort of motorhome so they could travel the world.

As those of us living in Hertfordshire know all too well, buying a house isn’t cheap, and sometimes it’s necessary to think laterally to come up with an alternative to renting.

Horse box living needn’t be a last resort, of course: bricks and mortar aren’t for everyone, regardless of whether a massive mortgage is required to achieve ownership.

Likewise, quirkiness isn’t always to do with the affordability factor – clever conversions and bespoke homes don’t come cheap and the couple featured in last week’s episode of Grand Designs. for example, spent nearly a million pounds creating a dream home out of concrete.

The fact that their pride and joy was compared to a “car park”, an “electricity substation” and a “nuclear bunker” by presenter Kevin McCloud did nothing to deter the pair, who remained loyal to their original vision and proud of its resulting appearance.

“Bold but brutal,” is how McCloud ultimatley summed it up, which, while clearly not to everyone’s taste, is a step up from a nuclear bunker.

Personally I prefer the bricks and mortar look, mainly because I can’t commit to a new hall and stair carpet, and the 100-plus lorry loads of concrete required to create a pad like that sounds like far too much commitment, organisation and expense. Plus, yes, it does look a bit too bunker-esque for my taste.

This place is in Lewes, East Sussex, and I can’t imagine it fitting in especially well here in Herts. But maybe you think car park-style living is exactly what we’re lacking? Email us at jane.howdle@archant.co.uk and let us know.

Related articles

More news stories

Save St Albans Pubs warns pubs are at risk of going under after Chancellor announces business rates discount

07:22 Fraser Whieldon
The Save St Albans Pubs delegation to meet Anne Main, at St Albans City station.

Campaign group Save St Albans Pubs has labelled business rate measures in the Budget a ‘sticking plaster’ and warned many pubs are at risk of going under.

High rents and lack of affordable housing causing 52 per cent more people to be sheltered by St Albans district council

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
Alexandra Guest House in Hemel Hempstead, where St Albans district council has been housing people temporarily. Picture: Google.

High rents and a lack of affordable housing in St Albans district means the council is housing more people in temporary accommodation.

London Colney and Radlett citizens invited to give suggestions for Hertsmere Local Plan

Yesterday, 17:00 Fraser Whieldon
Hertsmere Borough Council portfolio holder for planning Dr Harvey Cohen.

London Colney and Radlett citizens are being invited to see potential sites for Hertsmere Borough Council’s Local Plan.

Former St Albans mayor presents £9,295 cheque to counselling service

Yesterday, 13:47 Laura Bill
Youth Talk chief executive Trevor Fromant being handed the cheque by ex-mayor Mohammad Iqbal Zia.

A cheque for over £9,000 has been presented to counselling service Youth Talk by the former St Albans mayor.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Coffee shops are on the increase in St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield

Nkora, two doors down from Caffe Nero on Market Place, is a new coffee shop for St Albans

Haunted houses of Hertfordshire

Dare you read about Hertfordshire's most haunted houses?

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

Expert View: The latest trends in commercial property leases

Steven Haynes, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

Property Spotlight: A unique family home near Welwyn

Great North Road, Oaklands, near Welwyn

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla